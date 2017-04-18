Georgia election now a two-candidate runoff
There are 2 comments on the Capitol Hill Blue story from 14 hrs ago, titled Georgia election now a two-candidate runoff. In it, Capitol Hill Blue reports that:
A Georgia congressional election in a historically conservative district is headed to a runoff that raises the stakes in an early measure for President Donald Trump and both major parties ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. Democrat Jon Ossoff, a 30-year-old former congressional staffer, fell a few percentage points shy of an outright victory amid an 18-candidate scramble in Georgia's 6th Congressional District.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Capitol Hill Blue.
|
#1 4 hrs ago
Now who was it that goes in lock step and who is it that runs numerous candidates and ideas again.
Game over on a run-off though, since the rest of the candidates are not pulling votes.
|
#2 3 hrs ago
I predict the Dem will get at least another $10 million from George Soros to spam the voters into submission. Why is it that everyone talks about those "nasty old Koch Brothers", but not this guy. They have committed the "sin" of drilling oil and building industries. From what I have heard Soros makes his money in currency speculation and crashing banks. Is that purer?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Earl
|1,518,508
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 min
|American Lady
|264,782
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|12 min
|Tm Cln
|8,203
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|18 min
|silly rabbit
|313,848
|Trump, top officials take aim at brutal MS-13 s...
|19 min
|spud
|6
|Why Georgia's big special election is a perfect...
|20 min
|He Named Me Black...
|10
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|20 min
|Just Think
|25,969
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|44 min
|Jacques Ottawa
|240,216
|Gay Skype !!
|1 hr
|Newcollegeboy202
|286
|Tax Day demonstrators demand that Trump release...
|1 hr
|LOL NO Brit Spell
|191
|
|Racism motivated Trump voters more than authori...
|2 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|66
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC