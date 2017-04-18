There are on the Capitol Hill Blue story from 14 hrs ago, titled Georgia election now a two-candidate runoff. In it, Capitol Hill Blue reports that:

A Georgia congressional election in a historically conservative district is headed to a runoff that raises the stakes in an early measure for President Donald Trump and both major parties ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. Democrat Jon Ossoff, a 30-year-old former congressional staffer, fell a few percentage points shy of an outright victory amid an 18-candidate scramble in Georgia's 6th Congressional District.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Capitol Hill Blue.