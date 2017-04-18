Georgia election now a two-candidate ...

Georgia election now a two-candidate runoff

There are 2 comments on the Capitol Hill Blue story from 14 hrs ago, titled Georgia election now a two-candidate runoff. In it, Capitol Hill Blue reports that:

A Georgia congressional election in a historically conservative district is headed to a runoff that raises the stakes in an early measure for President Donald Trump and both major parties ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. Democrat Jon Ossoff, a 30-year-old former congressional staffer, fell a few percentage points shy of an outright victory amid an 18-candidate scramble in Georgia's 6th Congressional District.

CZars_R_US

Orlando, FL

#1 4 hrs ago
Now who was it that goes in lock step and who is it that runs numerous candidates and ideas again.
Game over on a run-off though, since the rest of the candidates are not pulling votes.
coyote505

Long Beach, MS

#2 3 hrs ago
I predict the Dem will get at least another $10 million from George Soros to spam the voters into submission. Why is it that everyone talks about those "nasty old Koch Brothers", but not this guy. They have committed the "sin" of drilling oil and building industries. From what I have heard Soros makes his money in currency speculation and crashing banks. Is that purer?
Chicago, IL

