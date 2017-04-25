Former US Ambassador Samantha Power w...

Former US Ambassador Samantha Power writing a memoir

There are 3 comments on the Medincine Hat News story from 10 hrs ago, titled Former US Ambassador Samantha Power writing a memoir.

Former U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power is writing a memoir about her transition from writing a Pulitzer Prize-winning condemnation of foreign policy to becoming a leading public advocate for the government. Dey Street Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishing, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that it had acquired Power's "The Education of an Idealist."

Jeff Brightone

“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”

Since: May 11

7,176

NYC

#2 7 hrs ago
mistake: Should read Samantha Power

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#3 4 hrs ago
Samantha Powers was nothing but a proposed social justice advocate for Obama. She proved phony in her public refusal to recognize the Armenian Genocide committed by Turkey because of Obama's close affiliation with the Muslim World. So now she wants to make good by beating the humanitarian drum, with fellow hollow Democrats.

okimar

“Voters elect Big Bird”

Since: Jan 07

28,382

Dump American Eagle

#4 29 min ago
May her literary career follow in the footsteps of her fellow prog,Hillary...... With the same glowing success.

