There are 4 comments on the Boston.com story from 9 hrs ago, titled Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the annual.... In it, Boston.com reports that:
Former Vice President Joe Biden insists he's not making another presidential bid in 2020, despite giving a rousing speech to New Hampshire Democrats about restoring dignity to politics and winning back working class voters. Biden returned to the state Sunday to honor the nation's first all-female, all-Democratic congressional delegation at an annual state Democratic Party dinner.
#1 8 hrs ago
Vice President Biden is 71 years old. Democrats don't age well. Look at Pelosi.
#2 8 hrs ago
Taking part in putting Five Billion Dollars into meddling in Ukraine's election process, finally having to install an illegal coup government so he can put his son into an energy position IN UKRAINE of continuing the theft of gas from Russian pipelines, will always dirty the name of Joe Biden and all his family and all Democrats.
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
17,416
#3 8 hrs ago
This is the first time in Shotgun Joe's entire adult life he is not holding a political office. He is as much of an idiot as Al Gore.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,320
Location hidden
#4 43 min ago
Pelosi has become more a blithering idiot than she has been since her eloquence gave us, WE HAVE TO PASS IT TO KNOW WHAT'S IN IT, and WELFARE BUILDS THE ECONOMY.
