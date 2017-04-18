Former Hillary Clinton aide writing m...

There are 2 comments on the WRAL.com story from 5 hrs ago, titled Former Hillary Clinton aide writing memoir. In it, WRAL.com reports that:

Penguin Press announced Wednesday that it had acquired Lissa Muscatine's "Hillaryland," which will chronicle her 25 years with Clinton. Penguin is calling "HIllaryland" a close look into "the tight-knit group of women" working with Clinton during her time as first lady, senator, secretary of state and presidential candidate.

RustyS

#1 3 hrs ago
Will the truth about the Hillary's right hand, Huma, ties to the Rabita Trust come out? Well, what difference does it make now?
SirPrize

“Yeah, but...”

#2 1 hr ago
Hillary ought to rad it to remind her of all the things she forgot during her deposition to Congress.

