Former Hillary Clinton aide writing memoir
There are 2 comments on the WRAL.com story from 5 hrs ago, titled Former Hillary Clinton aide writing memoir. In it, WRAL.com reports that:
Penguin Press announced Wednesday that it had acquired Lissa Muscatine's "Hillaryland," which will chronicle her 25 years with Clinton. Penguin is calling "HIllaryland" a close look into "the tight-knit group of women" working with Clinton during her time as first lady, senator, secretary of state and presidential candidate.
Since: Mar 09
11,179
The Left Coast
#1 3 hrs ago
Will the truth about the Hillary's right hand, Huma, ties to the Rabita Trust come out? Well, what difference does it make now?
“Yeah, but...”
Since: Sep 11
5,396
MILKY WAY
#2 1 hr ago
Hillary ought to rad it to remind her of all the things she forgot during her deposition to Congress.
