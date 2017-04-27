Flynn was warned not to accept foreig...

Flynn was warned not to accept foreign government payments

There are 1 comment on the WAVY-TV Portsmouth story from 7 hrs ago, titled Flynn was warned not to accept foreign government payments.

President Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was warned by authorities when he retired from the military in 2014 not to take foreign government-sourced money without "advance approval" from the Pentagon, according to documents released Thursday by the ranking Democrat on a House oversight committee. Flynn, a former U.S. Army lieutenant general and Defense Intelligence Agency chief, was later paid tens of thousands of dollars for his work on behalf of foreign interests, including Russia's state-sponsored RT television network and a Turkish-owned company linked to Turkey's government.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,281

Location hidden
#1 6 hrs ago
Gosh, why wasn't Hillary and Bill.

