Flynn was warned not to accept foreign government payments
There are 1 comment on the WAVY-TV Portsmouth story from 7 hrs ago, titled Flynn was warned not to accept foreign government payments. In it, WAVY-TV Portsmouth reports that:
President Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was warned by authorities when he retired from the military in 2014 not to take foreign government-sourced money without "advance approval" from the Pentagon, according to documents released Thursday by the ranking Democrat on a House oversight committee. Flynn, a former U.S. Army lieutenant general and Defense Intelligence Agency chief, was later paid tens of thousands of dollars for his work on behalf of foreign interests, including Russia's state-sponsored RT television network and a Turkish-owned company linked to Turkey's government.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,281
Location hidden
|
#1 6 hrs ago
Gosh, why wasn't Hillary and Bill.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sen. Elizabeth Warren blasts Donald Trump's fir...
|1 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|19
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 min
|AMERICAN SUNSHINE
|265,347
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|No Surprize
|1,522,832
|Trump blasts 'super liberal Democrat' in Georgi...
|3 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|63
|Why undocumented immigrants pay taxes
|6 min
|God Guns and America
|4
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|6 min
|NotSoDivineMsM
|39
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|8 min
|MAXINE WATERS FOR...
|240,362
|White House refuses to hand over documents to F...
|51 min
|okimar
|80
|Attorney General doesn't realize Hawaii is a state
|1 hr
|spocko
|356
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC