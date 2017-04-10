Federal judge ordered to rehab for al...

Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, records show

There are 1 comment on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 20 hrs ago, titled Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, records show. In it, KATC-TV Lafayette reports that:

A federal judge whose unusual behavior preceded her mysterious removal from a string of cases was ordered to get treatment for alcoholism so severe a colleague believes she cannot take care of herself, according to court records released Thursday. The records revealing U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi's alcoholism don't answer whether it was a factor in the secretive interruptions in her Louisiana courtroom.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Charlie

Reading, PA

#1 19 hrs ago
At least this judge didn't get caught using a peenis pump while quart was in session, like some other judge that made the news several yrs ago.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Insurers say Trump must do more to stabilize 'O... 2 min anonymous 4
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min mdbuilder 1,516,030
News Airlines pushing back on talk of banning overbo... 6 min anonymous 37
News Trump supporters express anger over Syria strik... 7 min Trump Plotza 526
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 17 min nope 264,452
News CIA director slams WikiLeaks as "hostile" intel... 17 min Trump Plotza 22
News First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col... 22 min Retribution 216
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Jacques Ottawa 239,960
Gay Skype !! 2 hr jsmith12345672 - ... 231
News Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy 2 hr Hillary got thumped 227
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,600 • Total comments across all topics: 280,286,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC