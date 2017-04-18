Father of fallen Muslim-American soldier decries travel ban
In this July 28, 2016, file photo, Khizr Khan, father of fallen Army Capt. Humayun Khan and his wife Ghazala speak during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.
#1 13 hrs ago
I still don't care about him or his co-opted celebrity status. The Democrats should have learned to stop recruiting false authorities on politically current subjects.
This is still a nation of all its voters, not the fathers, not academic authorities, not war heroes, not minority celebrities.
Make your case in its context, and do try to avoid compromising it with nasty racial/religious bias, and stop trying to use your son's death in combat to justify change in a national security policy. They are not related incidents.
Since: Mar 09
11,187
The Left Coast
#2 11 hrs ago
So, these parents think the same radical people that killed their son, who gave his life to protect us, should be able to freely enter the US. The DNC at its finest.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,563
#3 9 hrs ago
This guy is nothing more than a leftist bot.
Considering my family is Catholic, if there were counties where Catholics had formed a terrorist group and were going around beheading non-Catholics and waging war against America and our allies, I'd be 100% in favor of travel ban to/from these countries. I'd also be 100% in favor of banning "immigrants" from those countries until a more strict vetting program is enacted.
It's called common sense.
