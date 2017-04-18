There are on the Westport News story from 16 hrs ago, titled Father of fallen Muslim-American soldier decries travel ban. In it, Westport News reports that:

In this July 28, 2016, file photo, Khizr Khan, father of fallen Army Capt. Humayun Khan and his wife Ghazala speak during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Westport News.