Family recognise Rockwell painting st...

Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 years ago because of pool cue hole

There are 2 comments on the Andover Advertiser story from 12 hrs ago, titled Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 years ago because of pool cue hole. In it, Andover Advertiser reports that:

A family who lost an A 800,000 Norman Rockwell painting in a burglary at their home more than 40 years ago got it back on Friday - because they recognised a mark on it made by a pool cue. The 1919 painting, known as Taking A Break and Lazybones, was returned to the Grant family by FBI art crimes agents in Philadelphia.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
anonymous

New York, NY

#1 12 hrs ago
Can I get a good paying job looking at paintings?

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Sally

Reading, PA

#3 6 hrs ago
Lots of paintings being forged. how did the family get it back I wonder? Maybe a set up, can't be too careful in the art world.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 min Jay 263,129
News Trump's rollback of coal rules electrifies Wyom... 7 min Fcvk tRump 3
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min Pete 1,511,191
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 14 min chazmo 36,846
News Battery Power Gives Boost to Renewables 18 min Solarman 84
News 'You Didn't Win this Election' DNC chair Perez ... 27 min Marine Corp Pat 7
News Gorsuch Floor Fight Foreshadows Change in Senate 50 min Anita Bryant s Jihad 12
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 hr Justice Dale 239,787
News Flynn's offer of cooperation in exchange for im... 3 hr marg 24
Gay Skype !! 6 hr Sally 161
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,460 • Total comments across all topics: 279,985,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC