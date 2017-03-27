There are on the Andover Advertiser story from 12 hrs ago, titled Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 years ago because of pool cue hole. In it, Andover Advertiser reports that:

A family who lost an A 800,000 Norman Rockwell painting in a burglary at their home more than 40 years ago got it back on Friday - because they recognised a mark on it made by a pool cue. The 1919 painting, known as Taking A Break and Lazybones, was returned to the Grant family by FBI art crimes agents in Philadelphia.

