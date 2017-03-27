Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 years ago because of pool cue hole
There are 2 comments on the Andover Advertiser story from 12 hrs ago, titled Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 years ago because of pool cue hole. In it, Andover Advertiser reports that:
A family who lost an A 800,000 Norman Rockwell painting in a burglary at their home more than 40 years ago got it back on Friday - because they recognised a mark on it made by a pool cue. The 1919 painting, known as Taking A Break and Lazybones, was returned to the Grant family by FBI art crimes agents in Philadelphia.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
|
#1 12 hrs ago
Can I get a good paying job looking at paintings?
|
#3 6 hrs ago
Lots of paintings being forged. how did the family get it back I wonder? Maybe a set up, can't be too careful in the art world.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 min
|Jay
|263,129
|Trump's rollback of coal rules electrifies Wyom...
|7 min
|Fcvk tRump
|3
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|10 min
|Pete
|1,511,191
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|14 min
|chazmo
|36,846
|Battery Power Gives Boost to Renewables
|18 min
|Solarman
|84
|'You Didn't Win this Election' DNC chair Perez ...
|27 min
|Marine Corp Pat
|7
|Gorsuch Floor Fight Foreshadows Change in Senate
|50 min
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|12
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Justice Dale
|239,787
|Flynn's offer of cooperation in exchange for im...
|3 hr
|marg
|24
|Gay Skype !!
|6 hr
|Sally
|161
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC