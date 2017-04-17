Even in hometown, constituents rip in...

Even in hometown, constituents rip into Republican lawmaker

There are 4 comments on the Daily Times story from 12 hrs ago, titled Even in hometown, constituents rip into Republican lawmaker. In it, Daily Times reports that:

In this April 12, 2017 file photo House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore. speaks at a town hall meeting in The Dalles, Ore.

spocko

Oakland, CA

#2 8 hrs ago
Many of Trump’s actions in the first 80 days are morally obscene and are hardly accomplishments. Programs which helped provide decent housing to low-income Americans is just one of dozens of programs and agencies that exist to help the poor that Mr. Trump has cut unceremoniously. Mr. Trump promised again and again during his campaign he would help poor people, working class people who had been forgotten. It appears he’s the one who has forgotten them, as he tries to take funding for important programs to put into an already overly bloated defense budget.

anonymous

New York, NY

#3 52 min ago
Got it... no jobs. Just steaming, supply side BS.
Truth

Indianapolis, IN

#4 31 min ago
Spocko the ever minded Liberal idiot who doesn't understand the paid Liberal like hi self who crashes the real issues of trying to fix Americas issues as long as he collect his EBT card, free medical, free education, and well free paid Lawyers as long as we law abiding, Hard Working and Tax paying Americans pay for him and his illegal friends who come here and commit murders, rape, assaults, drug sells and well any crime as long as his party gets a vote. Screw our children and family and to hell with thinking down the road of 40 years. Yeah see Spocko is a selfish bastard and only thinks of himself and no others and not even his family. I can only come to this that he is a meth user and a loser.
spocko

Oakland, CA

#5 16 min ago
Truth wrote:
Spocko the ever minded Liberal idiot who doesn't understand the paid Liberal like hi self who crashes the real issues of trying to fix Americas issues as long as he collect his EBT card, free medical, free education, and well free paid Lawyers as long as we law abiding, Hard Working and Tax paying Americans pay for him and his illegal friends who come here and commit murders, rape, assaults, drug sells and well any crime as long as his party gets a vote. Screw our children and family and to hell with thinking down the road of 40 years. Yeah see Spocko is a selfish bastard and only thinks of himself and no others and not even his family. I can only come to this that he is a meth user and a loser.
What a brilliant argument ... doubling down on stupidity :-/ Don’t forget, tonight the moon will we visible from earth the last time that happened was last night, you moron.
Chicago, IL

