EPA chief to skip Republican gala after ethics complaint
In this Feb. 21, 2017, file photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks to employees of the EPA in Washington. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse filed an ethics complaint on April 25 against EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt over a planned May 5 appearance as the keynote speaker at the Oklahoma Republican Party's annual gala dinner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White House refuses to hand over documents to F...
|2 min
|kuda
|89
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Susanm
|1,522,899
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|3 min
|Just call me Abe 3
|265,371
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|just the facts
|5,606
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|PairADimes
|221,269
|Racism motivated Trump voters more than authori...
|1 hr
|huntcoyotes
|343
|No sympathy for Veterans
|1 hr
|PairADimes
|15
|Attorney General doesn't realize Hawaii is a state
|2 hr
|huntcoyotes
|358
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|240,370
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|6 hr
|DR X
|49
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC