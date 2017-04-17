Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a charging Donald Trump?
The Massachusetts senator thought she would be tugging President Hillary Clinton to the left. Then Donald Trump won the White House.
#1 10 hrs ago
The rabid feminist Warren is nothing more than a shrill echo of Hillary Clinton, with nothing substantial to offer but relentless opposition to the voting majority. And her only true allies are feminist voices of the news media. Elizabeth Warren is "Fake News."
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
#2 10 hrs ago
Warren casts herself as a fearless champion of progressive causes against the charging bull that is President Trump.
Better watch it Donald, sounds like Pocahontas is on the warpath.....
#3 9 hrs ago
Aww...do powerful women scare you?
Here...have a cookie.
#4 9 hrs ago
The only person really in fear of Liewatha Warren is her poor second husband.
#6 9 hrs ago
No, but lying women, frauds, cheats and takers of benefits out of others lives is no one to be looking up to. Well you might, you have to look up to see the floor.
#7 8 hrs ago
Warren is a Loony she belongs in the Loony bin, send her to the Loony bin
#8 8 hrs ago
Here's how tacky Elizabeth Warren is. The name Warren is not her current husbands name or even her maiden name. It's her first husbands name!
I think it's great when women use their maiden name. Getting divorced, remarried and keeping the ex husbands name makes no sense to me, either take the new husbands name or retain your maiden name.....
#9 8 hrs ago
So you're bothered by something that is none of your business and doesn't affect you in any way?
LOL...wow...
#10 8 hrs ago
wasn't she in that movie, the lone ranger..was she the one with the bird on her head?
#12 8 hrs ago
do BBAW women scare you? you know, Big, Black, Angry Women? they are known as the scariest animal on the planet...just ask a black man? they can whop you upside your head with their cell phone and not even lose the call. "hole on Schmeikia, I gots to buss this mofo upside his haid, I bees right back" and then cut you to shreds with them ghetto nails....
#13 8 hrs ago
It affects me this way....
Women like her are phoney. It's obvious just by the fact that she uses husband number ones name instead of her current husband or even her own name, her maiden name.
Tacky, tacky, tacky....
#16 7 hrs ago
So I've noted on a number of different discussions that, of late, you're trying to be humorous.
You're not.
It just comes across as a bit...sad. And a bit racist in this case.
#17 7 hrs ago
Hate to break it to you...but that means is doesn't affect you at all.
Some women stick with the name that they become known by in their profession. Its really not a big deal, grandma.
#18 7 hrs ago
Elizabeth Warren was a nobody when she divorced Jim Warren in 1978. No one heard of her.
As far as me being a grandma, you really shouldn't "assume", you have no idea who I am, how old I am or if I even have children. My grandma actually thinks it's silly for me to keep my maiden name. She's from the old school of thinking....like you.
#19 7 hrs ago
I have some friends that live in Cape Cod. You're right about the Liarwatha nick name, that's what they call her in Cape Cod.
I hear her approval isn't that great and there's a good chance she won't be re elected.
I think she's a flake.....
#20 7 hrs ago
WBUR Poll...
44% support Warren
46% think someone else should have the job.
I'll be surprised if she is reelected. I think more and more are seeing her for the flake that she is...
#24 6 hrs ago
Pocahontas saved a life. Maybe Elizabeth can help save a nation.
#25 6 hrs ago
Funny you should mention sticking noses where they don't belong..... Using YOUR logic I guess Trump's tax returns aren't that important to libholes any more,huh?
#26 6 hrs ago
Hold your breath Larry...... I'm SURE Sacahontus will jump right on that......
#27 6 hrs ago
Pocahontas was a real Native American Indian...Elizabeth Warren was a fraudulent one.
Big big difference...
