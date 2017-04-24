Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's ...

Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a different kind of presidency

There are 3 comments on the Salisbury Journal story from 2 hrs ago, titled Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a different kind of presidency. In it, Salisbury Journal reports that:

He has startled world leaders with his unpredictability and tough talk, but won their praise for a surprise strike on Syria. "It's a different kind of a presidency," he said in an Oval Office interview as he approaches the key presidential benchmark of 100 days in office.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 2 hrs ago
Not really. It's a nepotism presidency.... and umm.....no jobs.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#2 1 hr ago
It’s an entirely meaninglessly milestone, and tRump is obsessed with it.

In the so-called president's desperation to put points on the board, the White House is suddenly jamming the last week of his 100 days with a crowded agenda of half-baked policy items.

He’s got a new health care bill that hasn’t been scored by the CBO and suddenly has a plan to totally rewrite the tax code.

And he still needs Congress to avert a government shutdown, all while he picks obscure fights with Canada.

It’s an approach to government that prioritizes good cable news segments over good governance, and it’s ridiculous, just like tRump himself.

OneWomynRiot

Since: Mar 17

77

United States

#3 1 hr ago
Only a hundred DAYS?...That fkr is the stuff of nightmares....

1

