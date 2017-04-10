Donald Trump flexible or flip-flopping? Supporters concerned over shifting positions
There are 12 comments on the GlobalNews story from 11 hrs ago, titled Donald Trump flexible or flip-flopping? Supporters concerned over shifting positions. In it, GlobalNews reports that:
The president's recent shifts in position on big foreign policy issues have got his supporters pondering: Are the reversals worth a mere shrug of the shoulders, or are they a cause for greater concern. Where critics see a flip-flopper, many Trump voters see the kind of recalibrating that's to be expected from any new president, even more so for the first in history to land in the Oval Office without any government or military experience.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
Flexible? Try slimy!!!!! He is not flip-flopper he is a flop ... period!
|
#3 6 hrs ago
Flexibility is needed no matter whose in charge. Without it, your opinion wouldn't matter and wouldn't be considered. And in "Democracy," opinion is negotiable--the direct result of voter and representative flexibility. So instead of bitching about the American way of doing things, express your voter flexibility, or move to a country that doesn't have it.
|
#5 4 hrs ago
Let me help you out with this one, when you strictly go by ideology, which what the right-wingers do, flexibility out it goes along with being pragmatic which is why the left-wingers are all about ... nice try though.
|
#6 3 hrs ago
Nepotist Donald.... how does it feel to be on the other side of impatient voters?
|
#7 3 hrs ago
Let's get this straight,you're saying the Democlowns have no ideology and just wing it.Bernie Sanders claimed to be a"Democratic Socialist" which is mumbo jumbo for the uneducated.What he's really saying is that he is a Socialist/Communist operating within the framework of the Democratic Party.As far as America's Imelda Marco,Hillary Clinton,how many of the liberal masochists that voted for live in her kind neighborhood?
|
#8 3 hrs ago
How does it feel that America's Imelda Marcos,Hillary Clinton,(how can I put this with the multicultural sensitivity that panders to the masochistic left),got THUMPED!!!!!!
|
#9 2 hrs ago
No I'm not saying that! Right-wing ideology is set in stone, left-wingers tend to be pragmatic and will adapt to new ideas.
|
#10 2 hrs ago
Really......the socialism that Bernie Sanders peddles has been around for centuries.It has never worded anywhere,anytime.That's why the USSR collapsed and it's military goes for long periods without pay.Regarding the Democlowns they still pedal the same 60s policies such as LBJ's"Great Society" which has proven to be a failure and not to mention Carter era policies.
|
United States
|
#11 2 hrs ago
Trump is a complete idiot. He paid someone to go to college for him. He is disgusting, he has never read a book and has only watched Fox News. He is a completely ignorant fool on every subject...the damn fool believes Alex Jones!! Trump is as dumb as a new born baby.
And the damn idiots voted this fool to run our country!?
|
#12 2 hrs ago
Good gosh, if Obama changed his mind on what he wanted for dinner, the GOP would have a shit fit.
But Trump Turd changes his mind on every important matter on the fly and you excuse it.
Trump is an incompetent nitwit.
Wtf is voter flexibility? You only get one damn vote.
And where are we going to move to avoid WW3?
|
“Yeah, but...”
Since: Sep 11
5,386
MILKY WAY
|
#14 1 hr ago
Yeah, and Trump has always been rigid ideologist, even when he was a Democrat.
Left-wingers are all about pragmatism, which is why they refuse to allow ideas with which they disagree to be expressed without riot. Very pragmatic... Why protest after the speech, when a riot before the speech gets the press?
|
United States
|
#15 43 min ago
If Hillary had won the election, Trump supporters were planning a violent revolt. And we all know that the average Trump supporter is armed.
So the only good thing about Trump being elected is that we do not have to endure that violent tantrum.
The fact remains is that Trump is not transparent. He spends as much time as he can in Florida in stead of doing his job at the White House. His third wife isn't into her obligations. His daughter is taking up space for no discernible reason. And his son-in-law is being asked to take on an impossible load.
So where are all those private sector jobs? When he continues to lay off all the federal workers he deems useless, where will they go to work?
Funny how the top government official sucking at the teet considers everyone but himself to be wasteful.
He is wasting thirty times the salary he said he is refusing to fly back and forth to Florida for no good reason.
Biggest scam artist ever!
|
|
