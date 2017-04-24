There are on the Washington Examiner story from 15 hrs ago, titled Doctor tied to New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez convicted of Medicare fraud. In it, Washington Examiner reports that:

A prominent Florida eye doctor has been convicted on all counts in his Medicare fraud trial, raising the possibility he could be pressured to testify in the bribery trial of New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez. Jurors announced their verdict Friday for Dr. Salomon Melgen.

