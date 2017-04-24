Doctor tied to New Jersey Democratic ...

Doctor tied to New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez convicted of Medicare fraud

There are 1 comment on the Washington Examiner story from 15 hrs ago, titled Doctor tied to New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez convicted of Medicare fraud.

A prominent Florida eye doctor has been convicted on all counts in his Medicare fraud trial, raising the possibility he could be pressured to testify in the bribery trial of New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez. Jurors announced their verdict Friday for Dr. Salomon Melgen.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,204

The Left Coast

#1 2 hrs ago
Just another democratic with his hand in the taxpayers cookie jar, back page news.
Chicago, IL

