Doctor tied to New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez convicted of Medicare fraud
There are 1 comment on the Washington Examiner story from 15 hrs ago, titled Doctor tied to New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez convicted of Medicare fraud. In it, Washington Examiner reports that:
A prominent Florida eye doctor has been convicted on all counts in his Medicare fraud trial, raising the possibility he could be pressured to testify in the bribery trial of New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez. Jurors announced their verdict Friday for Dr. Salomon Melgen.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
|
Since: Mar 09
11,204
The Left Coast
|
#1 2 hrs ago
Just another democratic with his hand in the taxpayers cookie jar, back page news.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Earl
|1,523,620
|After setback, abortion foes keep pressing Cong...
|3 min
|American Independent
|102
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|4 min
|Buster Steinbeizer
|240,414
|Flynn was warned not to accept foreign governme...
|5 min
|Wall Street Lawsuit
|10
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|7 min
|Gotti
|265
|Under Trump, ICE arrests soar for migrants with...
|8 min
|spud
|261
|The Epic Story of Bill O'Reilly
|9 min
|Wall Street Lawsuit
|6
|Racism motivated Trump voters more than authori...
|21 min
|spud
|413
|White House refuses to hand over documents to F...
|24 min
|inbred Genius
|205
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|1 hr
|huntcoyotes
|72
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC