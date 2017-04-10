Democrats: Solid opposition to Trump,...

Democrats: Solid opposition to Trump, but what comes next?

There are 5 comments on the The Daily News-Record story from 15 hrs ago, titled Democrats: Solid opposition to Trump, but what comes next?. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:

President Donald Trump is a unifying force for Democrats, bringing together disparate factions in opposition to nearly every presidential move. But solidarity - at least for now - doesn't necessarily add up to a strategy that can help Democrats win more elections after a precipitous slide from power in Congress and around the country.

Jeff Brightone

“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”

#1 10 hrs ago
When inaugurated in January 2017, Trump inherited a massy and dangerous world where terrorists roam the streets in many countries of th world thanks to the’ leaders from behind’ Obama and Hillary Clinton who represent the failed and empty anti-American liberal Democratic Party that was sold out to the Mozlem Brotherhood terrorist regimes for money. Evidently, President Trump was right to send the Aircraft Carrier Vinstrom and few cruise missile carrying ships that would be able to stop the North Korean Nukes threat by bombing the nuke sites. Evidently, attack on nuke sites in North Korea could be similar to the 59 cruise missile attack on Syria air base where nerve gas bombs where used against women and children by the evil dictator Assad and the Russian dictator Putin. Unlike Obama and Hillary that were treated as kindergarten kids by the North Korean regime, President Trump vowed to remove rogue dictators who put tens of millions of innocent people in daily danger and using WMDs to kill as many women and children as possible. President Trump is right to act vigorously to stop the genocide in Syria by the axis of evil of Putin-Khomeini and Assad and the axis of evil of North Korea-Iran which endanger America and the world. Trump gives North Korea chance to stop the nuke threats but time is running out for the evil dictator of North Korea.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,011

Location hidden
#2 9 hrs ago
Oh I hope they keep up the the Obama ruination ploy for America. It will make them a fringe party for sure. A fringe party made of fringe groups.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,157

The Left Coast

#3 6 hrs ago


Opposition of everything.
Bryan Fischer s Hair Gel

Philadelphia, PA

#4 6 hrs ago
It's a stupid claim. Sanders had the winning strategy...and the DNC stuck a fork in Sanders's back.

That's not an argument to abandon the Democratic Party. It's an argument to take over the DNC, tea bag style from the left of center. Not far left. Those morons will only ever be happy with Ralph Nadir and some female macrame artist that no one ever heard of.
SirPrize

“Yeah, but...”

Since: Sep 11

5,376

MILKY WAY

#5 2 hrs ago
"Solid opposition" = "Groupthink"

At most, a single brain exists among the Democrat pols.
It's passed around until someone figures out what to do with it.
