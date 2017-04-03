Democrats block Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee
Republicans are planning to unilaterally change Senate rules to remove a 60-vote filibuster requirement for Mr Gorsuch and all future Supreme Court nominees, reducing it to a simple majority in the 100-member Senate. Democrats opposing Mr Gorsuch said they believe he would favour corporations over workers and would be on the far right of the court.
#1
How many chances are you going to give them to play nice? The public will see this as an effort to keep your political capital for your next 4 year ripoff. You need to show them what you stand for.
#2
Mitchie boy and the rest of the GOP stand for nothing-never have and never will.
#3
Since: Jan 11
1,491
#4
Time to push the proverbial button Mitch!
#5
Another blockbuster from Borehamwood and Elstree!
Now Ox & Bucks will take the gaspipe for sure.
Fleet Street drops the ball again.
#6
No formal charges, no indictments, no convictions for Boehner or Ryan
#7
Since: Feb 17
932
Location hidden
#9
new sock in the drawer I see
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
932
Location hidden
#10
Tomorrow is the day. That way the liberals heads explode and it will be the subject for all the Sunday talk shows.
#11
Dangerous snowflake alert out for tomorrow. Expect tantrums, tears, and possible induced rioting throughout the day.
#12
I was hoping beyond hope that it was only the tRUMPkins that sucked so bad. Then the fkn cheaters went all nuclear for their Anti-Disabled, Anti-Womyn, BigBusiness bytchboy Gorsuch. Turns out my first instincts were spot on; it IS all Repubicans that suck. Especially that brown-nosing belt-loop boy RobPortman.
#13
But then again, Flynn is OUT...Sessions forced to recuse himself...Nunes forced to recuse himself...Bannon Demoted & soon OUT...tRUMPcare fkd...Muslim ban fkd...etc.etc.! Can't wait for the Impeachment!
#14
Since: Jan 07
28,151
Dump American Eagle
#15
Hold your breath...... PLEEEEZE.....
#16
But But it was just a political maneuver due to obstructionism when Democrats done it.?
Chicken coming home to roost, chitin on their heads.
Its haard out thar, I tell ya!
#17
Since: Jan 11
27,721
Location hidden
#18
Hillary spent 1.2 Billion and lost the election. Hillary won 19 States and Trump won 31 States. Buck up Buttercup :)
#19
Excellent path to McConnell scripting his name in Congressional infamy.
It's doubtful whether Democrats will be the majority in the Senate again.
Republicans should kill the filibuster on legislation as well. Simple majority rules.
Now there's no opposition to tolling back healthcare to the unregulated market it was where insurance companies rule.
#20
And Loser Donald Trump won by a landslide
#21
The filibuster isn't a constitutional mandate. The filibusters should have been disposed of long ago. Harry Reid's half measures on changing Senate rules and Republican gerrymandered congressional districts showed Democrats to have no backbone. That's why citizens were uninspired to vote.
Americans are a simple people. Majority rules, anything other than the obvious disenchant voters and they stay out of politics.
#22
Team Trump is flaking off like dandruff. On 10 weeks this is about Loser Donald Trumps sixth reboot.
Sad to say, Team Trump is looking exceedingly weak on Syria and N Korea is antagonizing and mocking Trump. Looks like both rouge nations are running rough shad around the United States. Even ISIS says the United States is broke and being lead by an idiot.
#23
Since: Jan 11
27,721
Location hidden
#24
Well to make you feel better I will report it as a Democrats like to believe it. Hillary came in second and Trump came in next to last :)
#25
Since: Jan 07
28,151
Dump American Eagle
#26
Trump's major problem is the imbedded Obama hold overs that haven't been removed/replaced yet. Once he can get shed of that rabble things will smooth out.
#27
After hearing this lunatic's position on death with dignity the Dems should use any methods to block this nomination!
