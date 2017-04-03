Democratic senator talks through the ...

Democratic senator talks through the night against Republican Supreme Court pick

There are 28 comments on the Christian Science Monitor story from 14 hrs ago, titled Democratic senator talks through the night against Republican Supreme Court pick.

Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon began the talk-a-thon Tuesday evening in a show of opposition to the nomination of Neil Gorsuch. In this frame grab from video provided by Senate Television, Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon speaks on the floor of the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,485

Lake Geneva, WI

#1 14 hrs ago
Nice try Slappy.

Too bad Mitch will take a page out of gangsta Harry's book and change the rules.

Welcome to the SCOTUS Justice Gorsuch!

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#2 14 hrs ago
The Democrats have regressed to being no more than petty "obstructionists" with nothing to offer but disagreement. They sought to achieve a one Party system of Democrats, only to find they are responsible for the nation heading for a one Party system of Republicans.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,135

The Left Coast

#3 13 hrs ago
The last thing the Democrats want is someone who believes in the Constitution on the court.

Middle Ground

United States

#4 12 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
The Democrats have regressed to being no more than petty "obstructionists" with nothing to offer but disagreement. They sought to achieve a one Party system of Democrats, only to find they are responsible for the nation heading for a one Party system of Republicans.
Unfortunately the Democrats learned this petty trick from the cry baby Republicans. Remember "Green Eggs and Ham?"

When one side behaves badly, then the other just amps up the stupidity in retaliation.

It's an arms race in stubbornness.

The Middle East isn't the only place that has two sides involved in an intractable tantrum.

CZars_R_US

Orlando, FL

#5 12 hrs ago
Problem is the Left has not figured out that the "middle ground" has moved back from the left field.
They are still in the middle stages of grief, poor snowflakes.

This just in, thought I would post this again.
"May not intentionally target a person reasonably believed to be located outside the United States if the purpose of such acquisition is to target a particular, known person reasonably believed to be in the United States"

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Foreign_Intelli...

So if this was done due to concerns of Trump campaign communications with Russians then it was against the law.

I do not see the issue. Rice and whomever she worked with is in some deepchit.

Festus

Phoenix, AZ

#6 12 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
The Democrats have regressed to being no more than petty "obstructionists" with nothing to offer but disagreement. They sought to achieve a one Party system of Democrats, only to find they are responsible for the nation heading for a one Party system of Republicans.
Did you complain a bit during the 112th, 113th & 114th Congress' when the do-nothing Republicans did nothing but obstruct?

CZars_R_US

Orlando, FL

#7 11 hrs ago
Democrats are the party of no.
Problem is they can't make it stick.

Chickens coming home to roost and chitin on their heads.

Ms Sassy

Paris, TN

#8 11 hrs ago
CZars_R_US wrote:
Problem is the Left has not figured out that the "middle ground" has moved back from the left field.
They are still in the middle stages of grief, poor snowflakes.

This just in, thought I would post this again.
"May not intentionally target a person reasonably believed to be located outside the United States if the purpose of such acquisition is to target a particular, known person reasonably believed to be in the United States"

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Foreign_Intelli...

So if this was done due to concerns of Trump campaign communications with Russians then it was against the law.

I do not see the issue. Rice and whomever she worked with is in some deepchit.
It's called a, "Filibuster", and it's been allowed for more years than you have been on this Earth. It's just that it's seldom been used, because it's very seldom needed to be, until the TEAbaggers got elected to Congress, who think they should have their way 100%, about EVERYTHING! Statesmen, they are NOT! Spoiled, over-grown BRATS, they definitely ARE! So, the vastly out-numbered Democrats have to use whatever is available to them, to get their Point across, that they feel strongly about, when they are opposing those who are determined to completely DESTROY this Nation, and our Democracy, for MONEY, POWER. and DOMINANCE!

Ms Sassy

Paris, TN

#9 11 hrs ago
GOOGLE HITLER AND THE NAZI PARTY. Then, maybe you can understand why a Dictator-controlled, such as Trump and the TEAbaggers, Government...is the very LAST thing that a SANE Person, would want!
OR, Google Putin and the Communist Party...they're , basically, the current day, same thing!
OR, watch the News Reports, and see what Assaud is doing in Syria. He, and his Terrorist Troops, are Members of the same Governing Ideology-Mind-set...the Powerful, abusing and torturing the Weak..."CLASS-WARFARE "!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,485

Lake Geneva, WI

#10 11 hrs ago
Middle Ground wrote:
Unfortunately the Democrats learned this petty trick from the cry baby Republicans. Remember "Green Eggs and Ham?"

When one side behaves badly, then the other just amps up the stupidity in retaliation.

It's an arms race in stubbornness.

The Middle East isn't the only place that has two sides involved in an intractable tantrum.
The difference is the GOP was fighting to stop the largest entitlement program since SS while this is the nomination of a Justice who was Unanimously confirmed to the Appeals court in 2006.

If he was THAT big a problem, why was there no opposition 10 years ago?

http://www.snopes.com/gorsuch-unanimously-con...

It's the difference between fighting the fundamentally transformation of the country and having a temper tantrum.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,485

Lake Geneva, WI

#11 11 hrs ago
Ms Sassy wrote:
It's called a, "Filibuster", and it's been allowed for more years than you have been on this Earth. It's just that it's seldom been used, because it's very seldom needed to be, until the TEAbaggers got elected to Congress, who think they should have their way 100%, about EVERYTHING! Statesmen, they are NOT! Spoiled, over-grown BRATS, they definitely ARE! So, the vastly out-numbered Democrats have to use whatever is available to them, to get their Point across, that they feel strongly about, when they are opposing those who are determined to completely DESTROY this Nation, and our Democracy, for MONEY, POWER. and DOMINANCE!
Funny, I'll bet the "Filibuster" wasn't that important to you when YOUR GUY Gangsta Harry changed the rules in the first place. Funny how when the GOP was doing this in 2013 it was "obstructionism" but now that the socialist-demmies are doing it you consider it "getting their point across".

Typical hypocrite leftist.

CZars_R_US

Orlando, FL

#12 11 hrs ago
Ms Sassy wrote:
GOOGLE HITLER AND THE NAZI PARTY. Then, maybe you can understand why a Dictator-controlled, such as Trump and the TEAbaggers, Government...is the very LAST thing that a SANE Person, would want!
OR, Google Putin and the Communist Party...they're , basically, the current day, same thing!
OR, watch the News Reports, and see what Assaud is doing in Syria. He, and his Terrorist Troops, are Members of the same Governing Ideology-Mind-set...the Powerful, abusing and torturing the Weak..."CLASS-WARFARE "!
You are a full of shizz as a Christmas Turkey.

When you google NAZI Party you get.

National Socialist German Workers Party.
National Socialist as in free healthcare and handouts
Workers as in powerful labor unions Etc.
Add government unions and then you have NAZIs

Maybe you are spelling google wrong or something.

Seems to fit the Democrat party to a Tee. Buying votes with promises and trying to take over power from the producing population is nothing new and it always starts with "wouldn't it be nice if we could ........."

inbred Genius

Since: Oct 08

26,162

Atlanta, GA

#13 11 hrs ago
and Ruth Bader Ginsberg continues to hide her buns of steel under those SC robes.

Julia

Chambersburg, PA

#14 10 hrs ago
CZars_R_US wrote:
You are a full of shizz as a Christmas Turkey.

When you google NAZI Party you get.

National Socialist German Workers Party.
National Socialist as in free healthcare and handouts
Workers as in powerful labor unions Etc.
Add government unions and then you have NAZIs

Maybe you are spelling google wrong or something.

Seems to fit the Democrat party to a Tee. Buying votes with promises and trying to take over power from the producing population is nothing new and it always starts with "wouldn't it be nice if we could ........."
Don't expect too much from old Sassy.

She thinks there is only one primary and it's called the National Primary. She also once stated that Jesus Christ was a muslim before he was a Christian. Poor dumb fool, he was neither..

CZars_R_US

Orlando, FL

#15 10 hrs ago
Ms Sassy wrote:
It's called a, "Filibuster", and it's been allowed for more years than you have been on this Earth. It's just that it's seldom been used, because it's very seldom needed to be, until the TEAbaggers got elected to Congress, who think they should have their way 100%, about EVERYTHING! Statesmen, they are NOT! Spoiled, over-grown BRATS, they definitely ARE! So, the vastly out-numbered Democrats have to use whatever is available to them, to get their Point across, that they feel strongly about, when they are opposing those who are determined to completely DESTROY this Nation, and our Democracy, for MONEY, POWER. and DOMINANCE!
Filibuster would be your azz trying to ride a horse.

What we have here is just obstructionism because they all have voted this same judge in before to a lower court.

The Democrat Party of NO; we couldn't lose. Still walking around mumbling no, how can it be???

And wouldn't the ones protesting and breaking things, due to being losers, be the spoiled brats.

Festus

Phoenix, AZ

#16 10 hrs ago
CZars_R_US wrote:
You are a full of shizz as a Christmas Turkey.

When you google NAZI Party you get.

National Socialist German Workers Party.
National Socialist as in free healthcare and handouts
Workers as in powerful labor unions Etc.
Add government unions and then you have NAZIs

Maybe you are spelling google wrong or something.

Seems to fit the Democrat party to a Tee. Buying votes with promises and trying to take over power from the producing population is nothing new and it always starts with "wouldn't it be nice if we could ........."
There was nothing "socialist" about that party. It was a similar scam on the German people as the one that Agent Orange is pulling today. He was "the voice of the people" right up until Nov. 9 then he suddenly became the puppet of the billionaires and Putin.

Festus

Phoenix, AZ

#17 10 hrs ago
Julia wrote:
Don't expect too much from old Sassy.

She thinks there is only one primary and it's called the National Primary. She also once stated that Jesus Christ was a muslim before he was a Christian. Poor dumb fool, he was neither..
Keep an eye on the special election in Georgia for Tom Price's seat on April 18. The 6th Congressional District has been a Republican stronghold since 1965. Right now the Democrat, John Ossoff has a commanding 28% lead on Republican Karen Handel.

The times they are a changing.

Julia

Chambersburg, PA

#18 10 hrs ago
inbred Genius wrote:
and Ruth Bader Ginsberg continues to hide her buns of steel under those SC robes.
The woman can barely walk on her own. She probably has osteoporosis. She needs to be careful of not only a fall, but her bones snapping.

That happened to my grandma. No fall, her hip bone just snapped.

Ruth will be lucky to make it another 3 years and there is no way she'll make it thru Trump's second term.

I mean geez, she's already 84! And she looks more like 94.

Julia

Chambersburg, PA

#19 10 hrs ago
Festus wrote:
Keep an eye on the special election in Georgia for Tom Price's seat on April 18. The 6th Congressional District has been a Republican stronghold since 1965. Right now the Democrat, John Ossoff has a commanding 28% lead on Republican Karen Handel.

The times they are a changing.
Still putting your faith in the polls? Hillary had faith in them too. How did that turn out? LOL!

Festus

Phoenix, AZ

#20 10 hrs ago
Julia wrote:
Still putting your faith in the polls? Hillary had faith in them too. How did that turn out? LOL!
The Real Clear Politics average of polls on Nov. 7 had her up by 2.1%.

What did she win the popular vote by?

Oh, yeah, 2.1%.

