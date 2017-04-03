Democratic congressman announces run ...

Democratic congressman announces run for Colorado governor

There are 3 comments on the The New Zealand Herald story from 12 hrs ago, titled Democratic congressman announces run for Colorado governor. In it, The New Zealand Herald reports that:

" Six-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter is entering Colorado's race for governor in 2018, saying he can do more for Colorado at home than he can in Washington. Perlmutter formally announced his candidacy at a rally Sunday in Golden, Colorado, and quickly established himself as the front-runner in the Democratic primary.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 10 hrs ago
Is he going to create jobs?
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#2 1 hr ago
anonymous wrote:
Is he going to create jobs?
At 2.9% it's difficult to make the unemployment rate a platform issue in CO.
CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

971

Location hidden
#3 47 min ago
Code: The Republicans have a lock for the next 16 years, and besides I get $174,000 for life and a golden parachute. Why stay.

Judged:

1

1

1

Chicago, IL

