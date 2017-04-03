There are on the The New Zealand Herald story from 12 hrs ago, titled Democratic congressman announces run for Colorado governor. In it, The New Zealand Herald reports that:

" Six-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter is entering Colorado's race for governor in 2018, saying he can do more for Colorado at home than he can in Washington. Perlmutter formally announced his candidacy at a rally Sunday in Golden, Colorado, and quickly established himself as the front-runner in the Democratic primary.

