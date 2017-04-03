Democratic congressman announces run for Colorado governor
There are 3 comments on the The New Zealand Herald story from 12 hrs ago, titled Democratic congressman announces run for Colorado governor. In it, The New Zealand Herald reports that:
" Six-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter is entering Colorado's race for governor in 2018, saying he can do more for Colorado at home than he can in Washington. Perlmutter formally announced his candidacy at a rally Sunday in Golden, Colorado, and quickly established himself as the front-runner in the Democratic primary.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
Is he going to create jobs?
|
#2 1 hr ago
At 2.9% it's difficult to make the unemployment rate a platform issue in CO.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
971
Location hidden
|
#3 47 min ago
Code: The Republicans have a lock for the next 16 years, and besides I get $174,000 for life and a golden parachute. Why stay.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mobile apps aim to protect undocumented immigra...
|4 min
|One way or another
|2
|Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regula...
|4 min
|Fcvk tRump
|77
|Senate approves Trump's Supreme Court nominee N...
|6 min
|CodeTalker
|28
|Trump's Risky Syria Gambit
|10 min
|swampmudd
|4
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|15 min
|Grey Ghostmoron
|1,514,707
|Congress goes on break, Trump awaits big progre...
|16 min
|Fcvk tRump
|23
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|16 min
|Injudgement
|264,220
|Trump supporters express anger over Syria strik...
|1 hr
|Nothing in the news
|103
|Lynch: Americans must come before president, Co...
|2 hr
|anonymous
|77
|Gay Skype !!
|5 hr
|asassss
|196
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC