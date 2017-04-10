Cruz supports Estes in competitive congressional race
There are 5 comments on the The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas story from 13 hrs ago, titled Cruz supports Estes in competitive congressional race. In it, The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas reports that:
Kansas' unexpectedly competitive special congressional election has pulled Texas Sen. Ted Cruz to Wichita to campaign for Republican candidate Ron Estes amid a flood of out-of-state GOP money in a late-hour scramble for votes.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.
|
#1 9 hrs ago
Yes but can you believe"lyin Ted"?
|
#2 8 hrs ago
What did Senator Cruz lie about? Back up your statement with some facts. Stop being a sheep and a shill.
|
#3 8 hrs ago
You know absolutely nothing about Cruz and Cruz Sr.Go read a book!It is not my responsibility to educate you.Liberals are masochists
|
#4 8 hrs ago
I know all about senator Ted Cruz. Sounds like you have been reading the national enquirer?. BTW, I am not a liberal, have always voted Republican. Actually, voted for Trump, because I hate liberalism.
|
#5 7 hrs ago
Where is Cruz now?Obviously you were the only delusional that bought into his lies.Wall Street insider, Bush clone,immigration waffler..etc
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,515,002
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|5 min
|duzitreallymatter
|357
|If Donald Trump Was President, Here's What Woul... (Oct '15)
|16 min
|exhibits
|16,030
|Morning Brief: Syrian base hit in Us airstrike ...
|28 min
|Spun Bearing
|165
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|31 min
|Injudgement
|264,282
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|32 min
|huntcoyotes
|3,437
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|33 min
|Spun Bearing
|31
|Gay Skype !!
|1 hr
|Mysecret1369
|212
|Trump supporters express anger over Syria strik...
|1 hr
|OrangeSavior
|162
|US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific...
|2 hr
|Matthew 7 16
|35
|
|Lynch: Americans must come before president, Co...
|5 hr
|Dawn
|97
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC