Cruz supports Estes in competitive congressional race

There are 5 comments on the The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas story from 13 hrs ago, titled Cruz supports Estes in competitive congressional race.

Kansas' unexpectedly competitive special congressional election has pulled Texas Sen. Ted Cruz to Wichita to campaign for Republican candidate Ron Estes amid a flood of out-of-state GOP money in a late-hour scramble for votes.

Hillary got thumped

Beloit, WI

#1 9 hrs ago
Yes but can you believe"lyin Ted"?

Ur wrong

Oklahoma City, OK

#2 8 hrs ago
Hillary got thumped wrote:
Yes but can you believe"lyin Ted"?
What did Senator Cruz lie about? Back up your statement with some facts. Stop being a sheep and a shill.

Hillary got thumped

Beloit, WI

#3 8 hrs ago
Ur wrong wrote:
<quoted text>

What did Senator Cruz lie about? Back up your statement with some facts. Stop being a sheep and a shill.
You know absolutely nothing about Cruz and Cruz Sr.Go read a book!It is not my responsibility to educate you.Liberals are masochists
Ur wrong

Oklahoma City, OK

#4 8 hrs ago
Hillary got thumped wrote:
<quoted text>You know absolutely nothing about Cruz and Cruz Sr.Go read a book!It is not my responsibility to educate you.Liberals are masochists
I know all about senator Ted Cruz. Sounds like you have been reading the national enquirer?. BTW, I am not a liberal, have always voted Republican. Actually, voted for Trump, because I hate liberalism.

Hillary got thumped

Beloit, WI

#5 7 hrs ago
Ur wrong wrote:
<quoted text>

I know all about senator Ted Cruz. Sounds like you have been reading the national enquirer?. BTW, I am not a liberal, have always voted Republican. Actually, voted for Trump, because I hate liberalism.
Where is Cruz now?Obviously you were the only delusional that bought into his lies.Wall Street insider, Bush clone,immigration waffler..etc
