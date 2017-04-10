Crash that sent pilot to closed runway prompts FAA changes
There are 2 comments on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 15 hrs ago, titled Crash that sent pilot to closed runway prompts FAA changes.
When pilot Joseph Milo reported engine trouble, an air traffic controller directed him to a nearby airfield. But the airfield had actually closed 25 years earlier, and industrial buildings occupied its former runway.
“Watching The Children Rant”
#1 15 hrs ago
Real important stuff here, yeppers.
Saint Paul, MN
#2 8 hrs ago
Carrying current navigation maps would have helped.
