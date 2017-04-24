There are on the WFMJ-TV Youngstown story from 16 hrs ago, titled Court: Employers can pay women less based on past salaries. In it, WFMJ-TV Youngstown reports that:

Employers can legally pay women less than men for the same work based on differences in the workers' previous salaries, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday. The decision by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a lower-court ruling that said pay differences based exclusively on prior salaries were discriminatory under the federal Equal Pay Act.

