Court again finds intentional voter discrimination in Texas
A Republican-drawn map setting the boundaries of Texas' statehouse districts violates the U.S. Constitution by intentionally discriminating against minority voters, a federal court found Thursday - the third such ruling against the state's voting laws in roughly a month. The latest ruling means Texas' strict voter ID law, congressional maps and state legislative maps - all of which were enacted in 2011 - have recently been found in violation of the federal Voting Rights Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|No Surprize
|1,519,248
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|15 min
|southern at heart
|1,424
|Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai...
|16 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Chillicothe man sues over wrongful conviction (Aug '14)
|23 min
|Johnn
|5
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|23 min
|UidiotRaceMakeWor...
|24,289
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|25 min
|Dogen
|221,162
|Gay Skype !!
|34 min
|funknee15
|305
|Tax Day marches aim to pressure Trump to releas...
|55 min
|UidiotRaceMakeWor...
|230
|Attorney General Jeff Sessions: Sanctuary citie...
|57 min
|huntcoyotes
|94
|Even in hometown, constituents rip into Republi...
|4 hr
|Retribution
|83
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC