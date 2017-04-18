Court again finds intentional voter d...

Court again finds intentional voter discrimination in Texas

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

A Republican-drawn map setting the boundaries of Texas' statehouse districts violates the U.S. Constitution by intentionally discriminating against minority voters, a federal court found Thursday - the third such ruling against the state's voting laws in roughly a month. The latest ruling means Texas' strict voter ID law, congressional maps and state legislative maps - all of which were enacted in 2011 - have recently been found in violation of the federal Voting Rights Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min No Surprize 1,519,248
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 15 min southern at heart 1,424
News Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai... 16 min Cordwainer Trout 1
News Chillicothe man sues over wrongful conviction (Aug '14) 23 min Johnn 5
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 23 min UidiotRaceMakeWor... 24,289
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 25 min Dogen 221,162
Gay Skype !! 34 min funknee15 305
News Tax Day marches aim to pressure Trump to releas... 55 min UidiotRaceMakeWor... 230
News Attorney General Jeff Sessions: Sanctuary citie... 57 min huntcoyotes 94
News Even in hometown, constituents rip into Republi... 4 hr Retribution 83
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,993 • Total comments across all topics: 280,447,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC