Congress goes on break, Trump awaits big progress on agenda
There are 10 comments on the Denton Record-Chronicle story from 14 hrs ago, titled Congress goes on break, Trump awaits big progress on agenda. In it, Denton Record-Chronicle reports that:
President Donald Trump is approaching the end of his first 100 days in office without having signed a single major bill into law. Trump's drive to repeal and replace the Obama-era health law ran aground in the House in spite of Republican opposition to the overhaul.
#1 11 hrs ago
There is a darker, more nefarious purpose to the nascent so-called presidents administration’s dysfunction.
The tRump team is deliberately failing to staff, manage, and provide resources for federal agencies so as to sabotage and slowly dismantle them.
To make matters worse, the tRump team is leveraging the controversies regarding its disastrous national security moves to obscure and conceal their slow and steady demolition of Democracy.
#2 10 hrs ago
President Trump has an agenda. Obama didn't. And Trump is doing an outstanding job on every front, as he promised. And while weak-minded Democrats cry about democracy, they are the one's who want a one Party system, and cannot adjust to such procedures of democracy as voting results. And come election time, I will vote for Trump again. And I expect Democrats will again cry, it's not democracy.
#3 10 hrs ago
If Trump has an agenda, then why does he change his position every 5 minutes?
#5 10 hrs ago
LOL!!
You've got a one-party system with control of the WH, House & Senate and can't even get 7 year campaign to destroy healthcare off the ground.
"Abject Failure" is an understatement.
#6 8 hrs ago
"And Trump is doing an outstanding job on every front"
Stated in truth and reality, Loser Donald Trump is experiencing Flat Tire Diplomacy
"and cannot adjust to such procedures of democracy as voting results"
Such as the illegitimate president coming short 2.9 million votes in the most recent elections?
#7 1 hr ago
Propaganda piece. In one sentence they claim Trump has gotten no major laws signed in 100 days, as if Obamacare took any less than two years to sort out. In the next, they claim that ONLY BIPARTISAN negotiation can work.
It ain't going to happen. Too bad you were only concerned with buying minority and female votes. Too bad you were only interested in your 401k plans. Too, too bad!
#8
Since: Jan 11
27,830
Location hidden
#9 1 hr ago
And the one party they want is Socialism !
#9
Since: Jan 11
27,830
Location hidden
#10 1 hr ago
Obamacare is already in a death spiral that Democrats own !
#10
Since: Jan 11
27,830
Location hidden
#11 57 min ago
Hillary spent 1.2 Billion dollars and only won 19 States while Trump won 31 States. Now if you want something even more lopsided Trump won 2623 counties and Hillary won 489. Get over it Hillary wasn't considered trustworthy by Democrats. She was not qualified to have classified material
#12 43 min ago
Hillary's s bum, you should aspire that you or Loser Donald Trump does just a little more than Hillary. She's never been president. And it took Republicans 4 years of campaigning and Vladimir Putin to defeat Hillary by a combined 77,000 votes from Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania
