Confirmation sparks showdown
There are 6 comments on the Journal Gazette story from 22 hrs ago, titled Confirmation sparks showdown. In it, Journal Gazette reports that:
The Senate is headed for a tense showdown over President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee that could have far-reaching consequences for Congress, the high court and the nation.
#1 21 hrs ago
..and yet, lawmakers are determined to obstruct the president... Just another Sunday morning of Google posting misleading titles to old news.
Since: Mar 09
11,129
The Left Coast
#2 18 hrs ago
Thank God Harry Reid and the democrats developed the nuclear option.
#3 17 hrs ago
The good the bad and the ugly is sure being seen these days. The Democrats can't crook their way back. So now they have nothing. They still have the old freebie hand out to get them back in though.
#4 17 hrs ago
Good thing that history has proven that one party always remains in power, huh?
#6 10 hrs ago
The Democrats have nothing left to use but "Obstructionism, " and a halt to government operations. And all they can do is abuse the procedures of democracy, as does the news media which has no shame with their equally abusive clamor for "freedom of the press" to present "Fake News," and unjustified character assassination.
#7 7 hrs ago
ROTFLMMFAO!!!
You 1/2wits were fine with the last 7 years of obstructionism form your own dim-witted party, what's so bad about it now?
Maybe if your so-called president wasn't such a bald faced liar you wouldn't be so butt-hurt about the press pointing out his incessant BS.
Btw, you have to actually HAVE character for anyone to be able to assassinate it.
You're not really the brightest bulb in the shed, are ya?
