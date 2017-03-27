Confirmation sparks showdown

Confirmation sparks showdown

There are 6 comments on the Journal Gazette story from 22 hrs ago, titled Confirmation sparks showdown. In it, Journal Gazette reports that:

The Senate is headed for a tense showdown over President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee that could have far-reaching consequences for Congress, the high court and the nation.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Journal Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
anonymous

New York, NY

#1 21 hrs ago
..and yet, lawmakers are determined to obstruct the president... Just another Sunday morning of Google posting misleading titles to old news.

Judged:

3

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,129

The Left Coast

#2 18 hrs ago
Thank God Harry Reid and the democrats developed the nuclear option.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
GOFIGURE

Charlestown, IN

#3 17 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
Thank God Harry Reid and the democrats developed the nuclear option.
The good the bad and the ugly is sure being seen these days. The Democrats can't crook their way back. So now they have nothing. They still have the old freebie hand out to get them back in though.

Judged:

3

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#4 17 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
Thank God Harry Reid and the democrats developed the nuclear option.
Good thing that history has proven that one party always remains in power, huh?

Judged:

4

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#6 10 hrs ago
The Democrats have nothing left to use but "Obstructionism, " and a halt to government operations. And all they can do is abuse the procedures of democracy, as does the news media which has no shame with their equally abusive clamor for "freedom of the press" to present "Fake News," and unjustified character assassination.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#7 7 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
The Democrats have nothing left to use but "Obstructionism, " and a halt to government operations. And all they can do is abuse the procedures of democracy, as does the news media which has no shame with their equally abusive clamor for "freedom of the press" to present "Fake News," and unjustified character assassination.
ROTFLMMFAO!!!

You 1/2wits were fine with the last 7 years of obstructionism form your own dim-witted party, what's so bad about it now?

Maybe if your so-called president wasn't such a bald faced liar you wouldn't be so butt-hurt about the press pointing out his incessant BS.

Btw, you have to actually HAVE character for anyone to be able to assassinate it.

You're not really the brightest bulb in the shed, are ya?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14) 9 min Progress Patriot 17
News Bush Homeland Security Adviser Resigns (Nov '07) 10 min Progress Patriot 3
News Trump talks healthcare with Republican critic o... 12 min Progress Patriot 2
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 20 min Cheech the Conser... 1,511,645
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 48 min Dr Guru 239,818
News Trump order has Ohioa s undocumented immigrants... 48 min Geezer 21
News The Latest: Senate hopeful Oa Rourke praises te... 55 min SenatePhart 1
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 hr why 263,207
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,678 • Total comments across all topics: 280,011,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC