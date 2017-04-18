Comments
President Donald Trump is heading into one of the most challenging weeks of his presidency, juggling a renewed health care push and a looming budget deadline. It's all complicated by a potential showdown with Democrats over paying for a border wall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will Islam Inherit the Earth?
|1 min
|SaviorSelf
|51
|Gay Skype !!
|1 min
|Sub
|339
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|1,520,787
|4An SNL star made an awkward Hillary joke at a ...
|5 min
|Frown
|7
|Possible shutdown, health care quagmire awaitin...
|7 min
|davy
|35
|Under Trump, ICE arrests soar for migrants with...
|10 min
|Details at Eleven
|142
|Obama meets with at-risk youth ahead of Chicago...
|17 min
|davy
|8
|Attorney General doesn't realize Hawaii is a state
|2 hr
|SaviorSelf
|197
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Saint Donald
|240,292
|Donald's Trump sons take helm of Trump Organiza...
|3 hr
|Dane Jah
|29
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC