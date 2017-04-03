There are on the News Talk Florida story from 15 hrs ago, titled Chelsea Clinton Is In No Hurry To Get Into Politics. In it, News Talk Florida reports that:

Congresswoman Clinton? President Clinton? For now, Chelsea Clinton says her only plan is to burnish her profile as an author of children's books. The former first daughter embarked on a six-state book tour Tuesday that was scheduled back when she believed her mother was on the way to the White House.

