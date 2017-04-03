Chelsea Clinton Is In No Hurry To Get...

There are 3 comments on the News Talk Florida story from 15 hrs ago, titled Chelsea Clinton Is In No Hurry To Get Into Politics. In it, News Talk Florida reports that:

Congresswoman Clinton? President Clinton? For now, Chelsea Clinton says her only plan is to burnish her profile as an author of children's books. The former first daughter embarked on a six-state book tour Tuesday that was scheduled back when she believed her mother was on the way to the White House.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#1 13 hrs ago
And the public is in no hurry to endorse another Clinton. Being a favorite of the news media networks no longer matters to us, as we came to understand news media bias and "Fake News" throughout the presidential election campaign.

Judged:

3

2

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

878

Location hidden
#2 13 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
And the public is in no hurry to endorse another Clinton. Being a favorite of the news media networks no longer matters to us, as we came to understand news media bias and "Fake News" throughout the presidential election campaign.
No, there isn't enough to fake news to cover her and her Parents scams against america.

Judged:

2

2

1

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,479

Lake Geneva, WI

#3 12 hrs ago
I clearly don’t agree with our president, but I’m definitely not the right person to run to defeat him in 2020,” she continued.

Thanks for that Captain Obvious.

Most wouldn't vote for a 41 year old (in 2020) with no experience who's never really had an actual job. Throw in the fact that she's a Clinton......

Judged:

3

2

2

