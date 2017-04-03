Chelsea Clinton Is In No Hurry To Get Into Politics
There are 3 comments on the News Talk Florida story from 15 hrs ago, titled Chelsea Clinton Is In No Hurry To Get Into Politics. In it, News Talk Florida reports that:
Congresswoman Clinton? President Clinton? For now, Chelsea Clinton says her only plan is to burnish her profile as an author of children's books. The former first daughter embarked on a six-state book tour Tuesday that was scheduled back when she believed her mother was on the way to the White House.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at News Talk Florida.
|
#1 13 hrs ago
And the public is in no hurry to endorse another Clinton. Being a favorite of the news media networks no longer matters to us, as we came to understand news media bias and "Fake News" throughout the presidential election campaign.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
878
Location hidden
|
#2 13 hrs ago
No, there isn't enough to fake news to cover her and her Parents scams against america.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,479
|
#3 12 hrs ago
I clearly don’t agree with our president, but I’m definitely not the right person to run to defeat him in 2020,” she continued.
Thanks for that Captain Obvious.
Most wouldn't vote for a 41 year old (in 2020) with no experience who's never really had an actual job. Throw in the fact that she's a Clinton......
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 min
|Susanm
|313,726
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|2 min
|Happy now
|1,238
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|26 min
|Iphonemodest552
|127
|Are folks gambling like crazy on Trump? Bet on it
|27 min
|GassyDon
|12
|What would it take for Bill O'Reilly to get fired?
|28 min
|XTREME BIAS
|25
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|38 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,512,298
|The Latest: Lawyer: LGBT work bias ruling is 'g...
|38 min
|Aspirin Between M...
|1
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|41 min
|Repub BS
|7,735
|'You Didn't Win this Election' DNC chair Perez ...
|55 min
|Pres Mr Donald J ...
|286
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|tthumper
|239,960
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC