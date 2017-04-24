Chaffetz to miss 3-4 weeks for surgery
Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who announced last week he would not seek re-election in 2018, said Wednesday he would miss three to four weeks of work due to foot surgery. He made the announcement on Instagram, saying the surgery was to remove hardware that had been inserted into his foot after an accident 12 years ago.
