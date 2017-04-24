Candidates invoke Trump's name, God in Alabama Senate race
There are 2 comments on the WAND-TV Decatur story from 11 hrs ago, titled Candidates invoke Trump's name, God in Alabama Senate race. In it, WAND-TV Decatur reports that:
The fiery Republican jurist, who was... . Roy Moore smiles before announcing his Alabama Junior Senate race candidacy on April 26, 2017, in Montgomery, Ala.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
|
#1 53 min ago
Always good to invoke fairy tale creatures before avoiding actual work.
|
#2 15 min ago
The Trump(tm) brand is significant in the battle for ethnic purity.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 min
|Earl
|265,783
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,524,297
|Comments
|2 min
|Red Crosse
|70
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|3 min
|Retribution
|168
|Racism motivated Trump voters more than authori...
|3 min
|WelbyMD
|468
|Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks dur...
|4 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|5 min
|Lemming Watch
|319
|Absent glitter and Trump, journalists honor pre...
|9 min
|anonymous
|29
|At 100 days in, Trump seems both outsider and i...
|10 min
|anonymous
|49
|How many of President Donald Trump's tweets inc...
|47 min
|Fcvk tRump
|22
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC