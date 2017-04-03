Can hack but not shoot? FBI may ease entry for cyber agents
Aspiring federal agents who can hack a computer with ease but can't shoot their way out of a paper bag could soon find the FBI to be more welcoming. In a series of recent speeches, FBI Director James Comey has hinted the bureau may adjust its hiring requirements to attract top-notch cyber recruits, the better to compete with private sector companies who can lure the sharpest technical minds with huge salary offers.
#1 13 hrs ago
Out of control managers looking for kids to do their toy shopping for them...
#2 9 hrs ago
It's only a matter time before all businesses hire their own "hackers." And as small children today are already computer experts, it's a whole new career field for upcoming generations. And the chatter and wailing about Cyber hacking today is nothing more than remnants of the older generation and it's lack of technical know-how.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
904
Location hidden
#3 55 min ago
Worked for Susan Rice and Obama.
