California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanctuary bill
California lawmakers gave initial approval Monday to a measure that prevents law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration officials, a measure that proponents said rebukes President Donald Trump for his immigration crackdown.
#1 4 hrs ago
Dumbfuckistan needs to go ahead and become part of mexihole again.
#2 3 hrs ago
For Davy in Cornflake, Kansas
#3 3 hrs ago
They must be low on de maid service.
Thank you drive thru
#4 3 hrs ago
got property in AZ and will be ocean front as soon as Dumbfuckistan has the big one and slides into the ocean.
