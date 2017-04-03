California math: 1 vote = $500 millio...

California math: 1 vote = $500 million in road, rail work

There are 3 comments on the KFBB story from 13 hrs ago, titled California math: 1 vote = $500 million in road, rail work.

How much is one vote worth in the California state Senate? A half-billion dollars, if it's linked to a big tax hike to pay for overdue road repairs. The key vote to raise gas taxes and vehicle fees came late Thursday from Sen. Anthony Cannella, a little-known Republican and the only GOP member of the heavily Democratic Legislature to vote for the bill.

marg

United States

#1 12 hrs ago
CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

961

Location hidden
#2 2 hrs ago
Is that you Susan Rice??????????
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,146

The Left Coast

#3 1 hr ago
The deal negotiated by Gov. Jerry Brown will raise gas taxes by 43 percent. Tax em Jerry, tax the shit out of em.
