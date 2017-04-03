California math: 1 vote = $500 million in road, rail work
There are 3 comments on the KFBB story from 13 hrs ago, titled California math: 1 vote = $500 million in road, rail work. In it, KFBB reports that:
How much is one vote worth in the California state Senate? A half-billion dollars, if it's linked to a big tax hike to pay for overdue road repairs. The key vote to raise gas taxes and vehicle fees came late Thursday from Sen. Anthony Cannella, a little-known Republican and the only GOP member of the heavily Democratic Legislature to vote for the bill.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KFBB.
|
United States
|
#1 12 hrs ago
Ligaya Fabian of 1631 El Camino Real #8 Tustin Ca 92780 submitted fake documents and paid money to obtain a driver’s license but the dmv found out and revoked the license. She jumpshipped her flight from Germany to Canada at lax to get here. She now has a green card.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
961
Location hidden
|
#2 2 hrs ago
Is that you Susan Rice??????????
|
Since: Mar 09
11,146
The Left Coast
|
#3 1 hr ago
The deal negotiated by Gov. Jerry Brown will raise gas taxes by 43 percent. Tax em Jerry, tax the shit out of em.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 min
|Julia
|264,010
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|GOFIGURE
|1,514,031
|First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col...
|7 min
|kuda
|134
|New York, other states challenge Trump over cli...
|7 min
|Trump your President
|41
|Three teenage burglars shot dead by Oklahoma re...
|14 min
|12 Gauge
|6
|After setback, abortion foes keep pressing Cong...
|18 min
|Death on 2 Legs
|18
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|18 min
|loose cannon
|239,824
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|59 min
|THE LONE WORKER
|220,904
|Democrats block Donald Trump's Supreme Court no...
|1 hr
|CodeTalker
|87
|Trump supporters express anger over Syria strik...
|10 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|45
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC