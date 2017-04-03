There are on the KFBB story from 13 hrs ago, titled California math: 1 vote = $500 million in road, rail work. In it, KFBB reports that:

How much is one vote worth in the California state Senate? A half-billion dollars, if it's linked to a big tax hike to pay for overdue road repairs. The key vote to raise gas taxes and vehicle fees came late Thursday from Sen. Anthony Cannella, a little-known Republican and the only GOP member of the heavily Democratic Legislature to vote for the bill.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KFBB.