California attorney general requests documents on EPA chief

California's attorney general is seeking documents he says could show conflicts of interest and ethics violations by the man President Donald Trump appointed to head the Environmental Protection Agency. Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed a Freedom of Information Act request Friday asking the agency to send him documents related to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt.

