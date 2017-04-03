California attorney general requests ...

There are 15 comments on the WWSB story from 13 hrs ago, titled California attorney general requests documents on EPA chief. In it, WWSB reports that:

California's attorney general is seeking documents he says could show conflicts of interest and ethics violations by the man President Donald Trump appointed to head the Environmental Protection Agency. Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed a Freedom of Information Act request Friday asking the agency to send him documents related to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

961

Location hidden
#1 6 hrs ago
Pound sand liberal.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,147

The Left Coast

#2 6 hrs ago
They sent him 3 diaper pins and a can of play-doh.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#3 3 hrs ago
Silly libruls.
Don't they know that conflicts of interest and ethics violations are the two most important "qualifications" to our so-called president when considering appointees?

anonymous

New York, NY

#4 2 hrs ago
Since when does a California Attorney General have jurisdiction in federal appointments?

Kenneth Starr

Prospect, CT

#5 2 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
Since when does a California Attorney General have jurisdiction in federal appointments?
Since I was permitted to expand a probe of a real estate deal into the sex life of the sitting President.

anonymous

New York, NY

#6 1 hr ago
Kenneth Starr wrote:
Since I was permitted to expand a probe of a real estate deal into the sex life of the sitting President.
Ah. Ti+ for Tat, then.

I never liked it then. It didn't do anything productive then. I'm not going to support it now.

tina anne

“Denying those who deny nature”

Since: Jun 07

18,721

Norfolk va

#7 1 hr ago
And the Trump administration could show the same for the Obama head of the EPA far easier. In fact, they could theoretically show the same for the California AG. After all, the changing EPA could cost the state millions if not billions. Given how cash strapped the state is, it could force the AG to recuse himself along with the rest of his office. Do they want the Texas AG for example heading the investigation?

Denny CranesPlace

“Denny Crain”

Since: Jan 11

27,772

Location hidden
#8 1 hr ago
Kenneth Starr wrote:
Since I was permitted to expand a probe of a real estate deal into the sex life of the sitting President.
Bill Clinton was impeached because he committed perjury not because he was screwing the help !

Kenneth Starr

Trumbull, CT

#9 58 min ago
Denny CranesPlace wrote:
<quoted text>Bill Clinton was impeached because he committed perjury not because he was screwing the help !
Ah, yes, in chimes the peanut gallery.

This had nothing to do with impeachment, oh you of little comprehension.

Truth

Indianapolis, IN

#10 45 min ago
No this is your typical Mob mentality of paper work and if I was Trump I would lay the full hammer down on the California State AG office, The State Governor, and ever dame politician in that state for audits, payouts, kickbacks, voter fraud, and illegals hired by state politicians and any damn business that protects their illegals. I would send in the whole damn DOJ into that state. Set a a red line that you Liberals can not make your own damn rules. California. You want to me a state of Mexico then vote and do it. I give you 5 years and you will be that card board box on a side of a hill living in a dirt floor home with an out house. I freaking dare you punks to leave. Do it. You fcks wouldn't survive 2 years. Hell you SOB can't live now moron without our tax paying money freaks.

Chilli J

“So it's not you, It's them?”

Since: Jun 11

15,579

Location hidden
#11 28 min ago
What part of "President Bannon's New EPA Head sued the EPA 14 times, while he served the State of OK, in a lesser role." confuses you CONs? Pruitt wants to abolish the EPA, so why appoint him, or anyone as it's Head?
Denny CranesPlace

“Denny Crain”

Since: Jan 11

27,772

Location hidden
#12 24 min ago
Chilli J wrote:
What part of "President Bannon's New EPA Head sued the EPA 14 times, while he served the State of OK, in a lesser role." confuses you CONs? Pruitt wants to abolish the EPA, so why appoint him, or anyone as it's Head?
To stop the EPA from making laws instead of congress !

Chilli J

“So it's not you, It's them?”

Since: Jun 11

15,579

Location hidden
#13 20 min ago
Truth wrote:
No this is your typical Mob mentality of paper work and if I was Trump I would lay the full hammer down on the California State AG office, The State Governor, and ever dame politician in that state for audits, payouts, kickbacks, voter fraud, and illegals hired by state politicians and any damn business that protects their illegals. I would send in the whole damn DOJ into that state. Set a a red line that you Liberals can not make your own damn rules. California. You want to me a state of Mexico then vote and do it. I give you 5 years and you will be that card board box on a side of a hill living in a dirt floor home with an out house. I freaking dare you punks to leave. Do it. You fcks wouldn't survive 2 years. Hell you SOB can't live now moron without our tax paying money freaks.
What are you CONs so afraid of? What do you think is so dayuming in those documents? It must be terrible, right? Trump Cultists and your desperate, frantic efforts to avoid, hide, obscure and spin reality is hilarious. If Pruitt was so highly qualified, you wouldn't be so against their release.

Chilli J

“So it's not you, It's them?”

Since: Jun 11

15,579

Location hidden
#14 6 min ago
Denny CranesPlace wrote:
<quoted text>To stop the EPA from making laws instead of congress !
Then you CONs should pretend like you're anatomically

correct, vote along Party lines to abolish the EPA, not

appoint sellout idiotboy Pruitt to dismantle EPA from

within. Then your CON Congressmen / Senators can

go home on weekends. Tell their voters they'd rather

not have the EPA protect their air, land and water and

why they'd rather help Monsanto and others foul the

Earth. Step up, spineless CONs! Admit you sold out!

You'll all be gone in 50 years. But your Grandchildren?
Wrong Answer

Anchorage, AK

#15 4 min ago
Denny CranesPlace wrote:
<quoted text>To stop the EPA from making laws instead of congress !
Instead of opting for Home Economics class you should have taken Civics.
