There are 8 comments on the Silicon Alley Insider story from 15 hrs ago, titled 'Calexit' backers have withdrawn a petition to make California an independent nation. In it, Silicon Alley Insider reports that:

Supporters of one long-shot bid to make California an independent nation ended their effort on Monday, while another group said it will launch a new campaign for a statewide vote next year. The drive to make the nation's most populous state its own country, with what would be the world's sixth-largest economy, has drawn extra interest after last year's election of Republican Donald Trump as president.

Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#1 15 hrs ago
The New Left has become the New Confederates and the New National Socialists. It's unlikely this will even wake up the Democrat Party to the increasing degeneration they've allowed in their ranks for fifty years. The DNC will not want to lose 55 Electoral votes in Presidential elections, so we can expect them to send assassination squads into California, especially to "free speech" Berkeley, where free speech is met with rioting secessionists in masks. Let the Democrat zombies eat each other.

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

17,332

Casper, WY

#2 13 hrs ago
The only people it is politically correct to hate & ridicule are regular white-guys, especially if they have red hair and a southern drawl. When Texas finally secedes I will move there unless Alaska secedes first.

anonymous

New York, NY

#3 11 hrs ago
The country will pick a fight with anyone who attempts to succeed. Nobody would drop the ball that Lincoln put into play. It doesn't matter if the vast majority wants Washington DC to sink into the ocean. No politician would not try to be part of the Lincoln legacy.

Sign the papers. Let the young men die.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,174

The Left Coast

#4 9 hrs ago
And I was so looking forward to visiting a nation where you don't need any ID to enter, vote or receive free state benefits. The cult is slowly growing, so there is still a chance.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,550

Lake Geneva, WI

#5 8 hrs ago
That's too bad. I was looking forward to seeing the lefties wet their pants when they realize they just lost 55 electoral votes.....

o see the light

El Paso, TX

#6 4 hrs ago
What a let down. So hoping Ca. would leave. Now we can only hope they'll sink.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,550

Lake Geneva, WI

#7 3 hrs ago
o see the light wrote:
What a let down. So hoping Ca. would leave. Now we can only hope they'll sink.
As long as the Napa Valley stays afloat, be a shame to waste all that good wine.
okimar

“Voters elect Big Bird”

Since: Jan 07

28,233

Dump American Eagle

#8 1 hr ago
Dang!!! That means we're still stuck with the Hollywierd crowd and their illegal gardeners and house keepers....
