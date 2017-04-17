'Calexit' backers have withdrawn a petition to make California an independent nation
There are 8 comments on the Silicon Alley Insider story from 15 hrs ago, titled 'Calexit' backers have withdrawn a petition to make California an independent nation. In it, Silicon Alley Insider reports that:
Supporters of one long-shot bid to make California an independent nation ended their effort on Monday, while another group said it will launch a new campaign for a statewide vote next year. The drive to make the nation's most populous state its own country, with what would be the world's sixth-largest economy, has drawn extra interest after last year's election of Republican Donald Trump as president.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
|
#1 15 hrs ago
The New Left has become the New Confederates and the New National Socialists. It's unlikely this will even wake up the Democrat Party to the increasing degeneration they've allowed in their ranks for fifty years. The DNC will not want to lose 55 Electoral votes in Presidential elections, so we can expect them to send assassination squads into California, especially to "free speech" Berkeley, where free speech is met with rioting secessionists in masks. Let the Democrat zombies eat each other.
|
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
17,332
|
#2 13 hrs ago
The only people it is politically correct to hate & ridicule are regular white-guys, especially if they have red hair and a southern drawl. When Texas finally secedes I will move there unless Alaska secedes first.
|
#3 11 hrs ago
The country will pick a fight with anyone who attempts to succeed. Nobody would drop the ball that Lincoln put into play. It doesn't matter if the vast majority wants Washington DC to sink into the ocean. No politician would not try to be part of the Lincoln legacy.
Sign the papers. Let the young men die.
|
Since: Mar 09
11,174
The Left Coast
|
#4 9 hrs ago
And I was so looking forward to visiting a nation where you don't need any ID to enter, vote or receive free state benefits. The cult is slowly growing, so there is still a chance.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,550
|
#5 8 hrs ago
That's too bad. I was looking forward to seeing the lefties wet their pants when they realize they just lost 55 electoral votes.....
|
#6 4 hrs ago
What a let down. So hoping Ca. would leave. Now we can only hope they'll sink.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,550
|
#7 3 hrs ago
As long as the Napa Valley stays afloat, be a shame to waste all that good wine.
|
“Voters elect Big Bird”
Since: Jan 07
28,233
Dump American Eagle
|
#8 1 hr ago
Dang!!! That means we're still stuck with the Hollywierd crowd and their illegal gardeners and house keepers....
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California attorney general requests documents ...
|1 min
|Chilli J
|74
|Tax Day marches aim to pressure Trump to releas...
|2 min
|Hillary got thumped
|160
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Guest
|1,517,759
|If Donald Trump Was President, Here's What Woul... (Oct '15)
|3 min
|SeeTrump
|16,114
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|5 min
|UnderstandPeople
|1,951
|Trump's Army secretary nominee hit with accusat...
|9 min
|Simone
|75
|Tax Day demonstrators demand that Trump release...
|9 min
|SANDRA
|132
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|27 min
|NotSoDivineMsM
|240,134
|Gay Skype !!
|1 hr
|anthonyczes
|274
|Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char...
|2 hr
|Golf Pro
|67
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC