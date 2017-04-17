There are on the Silicon Alley Insider story from 15 hrs ago, titled 'Calexit' backers have withdrawn a petition to make California an independent nation. In it, Silicon Alley Insider reports that:

Supporters of one long-shot bid to make California an independent nation ended their effort on Monday, while another group said it will launch a new campaign for a statewide vote next year. The drive to make the nation's most populous state its own country, with what would be the world's sixth-largest economy, has drawn extra interest after last year's election of Republican Donald Trump as president.

