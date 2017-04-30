Cagle promises 500,000 new jobs in Ge...

Cagle promises 500,000 new jobs in Georgia governor campaign

Casey Cagle will launch his campaign for governor on Sunday with a pledge to add half a million new jobs in Georgia in four years if voters choose him to replace term-limited Gov. Nathan Deal. Cagle's decision isn't a surprise; the three-term lieutenant governor long has been included on lists of potential candidates for 2018.

