Bridge-building followed UK's dismissal of candidate Trump

With British governments often accused of being too hung up on the so-called special relationship with Washington, the fact then US president-elect Donald Trump rang a slew of other leaders before Theresa May following his shock election triumph served as a wake-up call for Downing Street. Accused of taking a Hillary Clinton victory for granted and failing to forge links with the firebrand Republican standard bearer for the White House, Number 10 scrambled to try and build bridges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hereford Times.