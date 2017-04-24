Bridge-building followed UK's dismissal of candidate Trump
With British governments often accused of being too hung up on the so-called special relationship with Washington, the fact then US president-elect Donald Trump rang a slew of other leaders before Theresa May following his shock election triumph served as a wake-up call for Downing Street. Accused of taking a Hillary Clinton victory for granted and failing to forge links with the firebrand Republican standard bearer for the White House, Number 10 scrambled to try and build bridges.
