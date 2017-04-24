Boy, 15, arrested over murder of ex-Navy officer run down with own car
The youth from south Manchester was arrested on Thursday morning and is also being questioned in custody on suspicion of burglary. He is the fourth person to be arrested in connection with the death of Mike Samwell, 35, from Chorlton, Manchester, in the early hours of Sunday April 23. A 29-year-old man from south Manchester remains in custody after he was arrested on Wednesday night on suspicion of murder and burglary.
