Boy, 15, arrested over murder of ex-N...

Boy, 15, arrested over murder of ex-Navy officer run down with own car

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

The youth from south Manchester was arrested on Thursday morning and is also being questioned in custody on suspicion of burglary. He is the fourth person to be arrested in connection with the death of Mike Samwell, 35, from Chorlton, Manchester, in the early hours of Sunday April 23. A 29-year-old man from south Manchester remains in custody after he was arrested on Wednesday night on suspicion of murder and burglary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 6 min this 265,367
No sympathy for Veterans 6 min Scarbelly Bob 12
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 1,522,891
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 18 min uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 240,368
News White House refuses to hand over documents to F... 27 min Ms Sassy 87
News Suspended Alabama Chief Justice Moore running f... 47 min Shirvell s Shrivel 6
News Racism motivated Trump voters more than authori... 51 min Retribution 341
News Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen... 2 hr DR X 49
News Attorney General doesn't realize Hawaii is a state 4 hr uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 357
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,904 • Total comments across all topics: 280,612,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC