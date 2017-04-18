Bloomberg to world leaders: Ignore Tr...

Bloomberg to world leaders: Ignore Trump on climate

There are 3 comments on the News Talk Florida story from 8 hrs ago, titled Bloomberg to world leaders: Ignore Trump on climate.

New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg urged world leaders not to follow President Donald Trump's lead on climate change and declared his intention to help save an international agreement to reduce carbon emissions. Bloomberg, who considered a presidential bid after serving three terms as New York City's mayor, addressed his intensifying focus on climate change in an interview with The Associated Press.

Trump s Birtherexorcism

Philadelphia, PA

#1 7 hrs ago
Great, now the scientifically illiterate right wing can indulge in some anti Semitic dog whistles along with their mockery of climate change - a twofer.

Cordwainer Trout

Sonora, KY

#2 6 hrs ago
The mind-set of Liberal climate destruction fear mongers is so obviously wrong. The many, repeated data manipulations, the self-admittance of intentional lying by some of their major mouthpieces, the abandonment of scientific process, the hysteria and false representations of scientific consensus, all point clearly to a political motive. The incredible wealth accumulated by some of the scaremongers, while none of their predictions of doom ever coming true, are sour cream on top of the illegitimacy of the scientific claims. They've cooked their own gooses and must be confronted with their arrogant and ignorant assertions.

anonymous

San Francisco, CA

#3 1 hr ago
Go ahead and ignore climate change. You're not going to curtail breeding so it's whizzing in the wind anyway.
Chicago, IL

