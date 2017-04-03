Billionaire JB Pritzker to announce Illinois governor bid

In this Oct. 22, 2015 file photo, J.B. Pritzker appears at an event at Northwestern University's School of Law in Chicago. The billionaire businessman is expected to announce his bid for Illinois governor on Thursday, April 6, 2017 raising the financial stakes in what was already expected to be a costly and competitive fight to unseat Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

