Barack Obama to attend charity fundraiser in first visit to Scotland
There are 19 comments on the Borehamwood and Elstree Times story from 10 hrs ago, titled Barack Obama to attend charity fundraiser in first visit to Scotland. In it, Borehamwood and Elstree Times reports that:
Former US president Barack Obama is to make his first visit to Scotland when he addresses business leaders in the capital next month. The Democrat, who served eight years in the White House, will also answer questions from the audience at the event, which is be held to raise money for charity.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Borehamwood and Elstree Times.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
932
Location hidden
|
#1 9 hrs ago
Speech to Business leaders, from the man who regulated and killed middle class jobs. My My My.
A chip off old Hillary's block.
|
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,136
NYC
|
#2 9 hrs ago
Obama is doing what the Clintons did for years to gain political power with donations. Undoubtedly, the 17 US Intelligence agencies were used by the Obama-Hillary-Rice regime as political tool to go after the opposition to Hillary who was supposed to be the new president if Trump would not run. It is all about lawlessness and anarchy of the Obama Mozlem Brother terrorist sympathizer regime that used Iranian agenda to keep the Democrats led by Hillary Clinton in power by all means that justify this ‘sacred’ liberal Jihadist Mozlem Brotherhood objection. The corruption under the Obama-Hillary regime reached unbelievable levels when the US state Department under Hillary Clinton used private e-mail server to hide the corruption of the Clinton Foundation Quid Pro Quo as a political tool that ruled the world through donations from countries and Middle Eastern Mozlem Brotherhood regimes that payed for the political favors of Hillary through the State Department while more than half a billion dollars went to the private pockets of the Clintons. The Clinton Crime Family worked as a mafia to collect money all over the world including hundreds of millions of dollars for Bill and Hillary Clinton who arranged the deal to sell 20% of the American Uranium to the Russian-Iranian partnership in the Iranian nuke sites. President Donald Trump was under surveillance by the Clintons controlled intelligence while Rice gave the order to unmask the names of Donald Trump election campaign team since a year ago and listening to all communication for political gain for the Clintons who proved to be above the rule of low and their crimes stinks to heaven. Recently it was published that Hillary Clinton got the intelligence report and kept her top secret rating even after leaving the White house in 2013, which proves the connection of the Clintons in the surveillance of the Intelligence agencies after Trump until today.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,491
|
#3 9 hrs ago
Wonder if he's gonna spell his name O'Bama while he's over there.......
|
United States
|
#4 8 hrs ago
Code Talker, how is it that a cows teet manager who is dying from poisoned river water and breathing air directly from yoru pig pen's waste ,have any clues whatsoever about regulations of any kind. Why don't you make your time more useful by checking your mom and pops breathing rates.
Time better served. You think..
|
United States
|
#5 8 hrs ago
Wow!!!! You ole boys just can't let go of the facts that a mixed breed black man took your pressured top office away from you good ole boys and Dummy Trump is tearing your ragged ole failed Democracy concoixed crap to shreads.
Trump is just demostrating how worthless your crappy ass "CONSTPATIONAl " laws means to anyone.
One thing that President Obama's two time landslides has opened the door to permanent mental white klans disfunctions forever.
That Mr. President. You did a formidable job of driving them all totally crazy.
Your very Name will rest on their feabile and desturbed little limited till their eternity. The first and last sane U.S.A.s true President. No matter what.
|
United States
|
#6 8 hrs ago
BHM5267....Who really gives a damn.?.He can sign it as he pleases..Ain't that Sumpin?
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,491
|
#7 7 hrs ago
It's called a joke. Anyone with a sense of humor would recognize that.
How about you post your address so I can send you a quarter, that way you can go out and buy one...
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
932
Location hidden
|
#8 4 hrs ago
Obama's legacy is that he Ruined the middle class, the american economy, healthcare and made the middle east explode, all while becoming the liar of the year.
|
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
17,303
|
#9 3 hrs ago
Gay, commie, Moslem BHO also thinks he made it so "we are no longer a Christian-nation".
Obama's momma was aporn-star and his nanny was a tranny called "Evie" in Indonesia.
Jesus is still Lord & Allah is still Satan.
|
#10 3 hrs ago
WHO LET ALL THESE IGNORANT TEABAGGERS OUT OF THE "HOME", anyway???
I'll bet it was Trump, and the Russians, just so they could vote for that Cockroach FAKE President, named Trump...and spread LIES about our LAST REAL President, Barack Obama!
|
#11 3 hrs ago
And YOU are a Lying Blooming IDIOT! So, what's your point?
|
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
17,303
|
#12 3 hrs ago
At least i'm not an imbecile like you are. I only speak the truth concerning treasonous usurper Obama. Jesus loves you and says I should too. It is difficult.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,491
|
#13 3 hrs ago
Don't you have someplace to "occupy"......
|
#14 3 hrs ago
I can't wait until Congress raises all of you TEAbaggers Tax Rate, because of the TRUMP CLAN blowing so much of the Nation's money, on their "wants", that NO NATION COULD SUPPORT THEM!
THREE GENERATIONS of them, and ALL their In-Laws and Out-Laws, who have bred like RABBITS IN HEAT, and NONE of them will so-much as buy a Candy Bar for themselves, and the HEAD BLOODSUCKER has had 3 Wives, and Children by ALL of them, that the American Taxpayers are having to Financially Support, as well, and CATER TO THEIR EVERY WHIM...and THEIR Children's Whims, too!
|
#15 3 hrs ago
Right, you obviously didn't have a job prior to the record job fall out during George Bush's presidency so you weren't gainfully employed before Obama's presidency.
Now that it's in the books Obama created over 17 million jobs and you're still whining about jobs, living in Oklahoma it's evident you aren't employable now. Not even to clean horse stalls.
Keep shining up your food stamp card, or EB something or another
|
#16 2 hrs ago
They won't even pay for the Trump Business's, BUSINESS TRIPS ALL OVER THE WORLD, that don't benefit the American People, in ANY WAY!
We just PICK UP THE TAB...and they're ABUSING IT, TOO, OUTRAGEOUSLY!
TEABAGGERS ARE WORLD-CLASS SUCKERS, AND EVERY CON-MAN'S DREAM!!
|
#17 2 hrs ago
you lie
|
#18 2 hrs ago
That's how you categories Obama's presidency simply because you've not been employed since before George Bush's 2006 record economic apocalypse and deemed unemployable during the Obama job tsunami creating 17 million jobs
The Obama legacy is being the only President in the history of the United States to have opposition extremist in the US Senate defy the Constitutional Mandate of granting the President's Supreme Court nominee a hearing..
|
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
17,303
|
#19 2 hrs ago
Obama's legacy is being the ONLY president born since our Constitution was ratified in 1787 whose father was NEVER an American. Obama was an illegal-president and is today an illegal-alien with a forged Hawaiian Birth Certificate and stolen Social Security number. His half-brother Malik was present when BHO was born in Mombasa.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 min
|huntcoyotes
|263,824
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,513,127
|Dunkirk v. Trump
|7 min
|posterguy
|6
|California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct...
|10 min
|Fcvk tRump
|18
|Democrats block Donald Trump's Supreme Court no...
|11 min
|Trump your President
|23
|Trump's border wall could pay for itself
|15 min
|spud
|38
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|15 min
|Justice Dale
|240,067
|'You Didn't Win this Election' DNC chair Perez ...
|20 min
|Go Trump
|382
|Democratic senator talks through the night agai...
|55 min
|Retribution
|54
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 hr
|Injudgement
|7,824
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC