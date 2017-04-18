Attorneys general to Trump: Dona t cu...

Attorneys general to Trump: Dona t cut drug treatment funds

16 min ago

The top government lawyers from 19 states are telling President Donald Trump and the Republican leaders of Congress not to pass health insurance changes that would stop the flow of federal drug treatment money. A letter sent Friday by a group of attorneys general for 19 states plus Washington D.C., is the latest in a series of actions from Democrats who hold those offices to oppose Trump's policies and actions.

Chicago, IL

