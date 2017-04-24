Attorneys general: Restore guidance to aid student borrowers
Attorneys general from 20 states and the District of Columbia are faulting Education Secretary Betsy DeVos for rolling back Obama-era guidance they say is helping protect student loan borrowers. In a letter sent Monday, Democratic attorneys general Maura Healey of Massachusetts and Lisa Madigan of Illinois called on DeVos to restore the memos instituted by the federal Education Department last year under President Barack Obama.
#1 11 hrs ago
Ain't that nice.
Maybe it's time to audit the schools for laundering campaign bribes and profiteering.
