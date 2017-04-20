Attorney General doesn't realize Hawaii is a state
There are 35 comments on the KRON 4 story from 15 hrs ago, titled Attorney General doesn't realize Hawaii is a state. In it, KRON 4 reports that:
Hawaii's Democratic lawmakers on Thursday criticized Attorney General Jeff Sessions after he expressed amazement on a radio show that a "judge sitting on an island in the Pacific" could stop the president's travel ban. U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono responded by trying to give Sessions a civics lesson on Twitter, saying Hawaii has been a U.S. state for 58 years.
#1 14 hrs ago
Why would anyone expect Jeff Sessions to know anything? He's never left his perch.
#2 12 hrs ago
Like most Southerners, that racist POS is still pissed about the 'War of Northern Aggression', much less concerned about how many states have been added since.
#3 10 hrs ago
What utter crap! Yet, the screwball Leftists on Topix play in their sandboxes, actually believing their continued bigoted mania.
“Deadly Trump Virus Kills 60M ”
Since: Dec 15
4,238
California
#4 9 hrs ago
You put a needle-dicked, Alabamian rube Southern piece of White trash in the Attorney General's Office, you get statements that could only come from a Meth shack or a 1969 10 x 20 double-wide.
Is anyone really surprised that this wretched, ignorant goat-lover doesn't even understand the 3 separate branches of the Government? The Hawaiian Judge's response was priceless.
#5 9 hrs ago
Digging up a Leftist judge to irritate the Administration with obviously wrongheaded usurpation of powers away from the President and the Congress, the DNC continued its irrational self-destruction. The insane ruling against the immigration order didn't have the courage to mention the actual law. The judge simply made up crap in the ruling. The President's order will be restored and the stupid judge put in his place.
#6 9 hrs ago
"obviously wrongheaded usurpation of powers away from the President and the Congress"
The judiciary has equal power as the legislature and executive.
"The insane ruling against the immigration order didn't have the courage to mention the actual law."
An Executive Order is not law nor a substitution for a law
#7 8 hrs ago
Yeah nothing like a POTUS who thought and campaign in 57 states as he said right idiot.
#8 8 hrs ago
Yeah why would anyone expect a POTUS candidate in 2007 to know that we have only 50 states that you can campaign in and not 57 like what the Koran says . Idiot Liberal
Since: Nov 16
4,206
Location hidden
#9 8 hrs ago
Sessions Suggests That Hawaiians Aren’t Real Americans
http://washingtonmonthly.com/2017/04/20/sessi...
"I am going to make a general observation here that Hawaii is not only a series of islands in the Pacific, but it is the least white and most ethnically and racially diverse state in the country. That probably has at least a little to do with why a white conservative man from Alabama named after the former president of the Confederacy and the man who fired on Ft. Sumter doesn’t think it’s a legitimate part of America."
#10 7 hrs ago
You seem to have missed the point of the actual extant Law In Force, that gives the Executive the exact privilege and power to perform what the President did. No reference to the Law was given by the politicized, undermining judge, because there was no conflict with the Law. The judiciary is completely controlled by Congress, including their very existence. This has been an ongoing fight concerning legislative attempts from the benches and various judges not following and enforcing Law, but taking the position of being more powerful than the Executive and the Congress. It is going to be made right again.
#11 4 hrs ago
As usual the media is making a mountain out of a mole hill. Sessions did not say Hawaii was not a state. He just couldn't believe that a little island, with so little political clout could stop a presidential executive order. As is usual with our super liberal all democratic state this judge's order will be overruled. Hawaii always screws up. By the way I should know because I live in Hawaii. Check how many Hawaii court orders have been thrown out on appeal. They are stupid.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,140
Location hidden
#12 4 hrs ago
Chinese proverb, they who find cat turd in sand box can protest anywhere.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,140
Location hidden
#13 4 hrs ago
The good thing is their childish antics are pissing off the American people. Soros is losing not only here but around the world.
“Stop that !!”
Since: Dec 10
1,440
Location hidden
#14 4 hrs ago
It was also unconstitutional.
You be the one who fails to understand the three branches and their purposes and functions.
#15 3 hrs ago
Bingo. This is true "Fake News". The implication is that Sessions MUST know every point of law and that implicitly he doesn't know that Hawaii is a state. All it really says is that he prefers the Federalist point of view instead of the typically conservative "States Rights" view.
Shame on Topix for supporting news sites that go for the hysterical news headings.
Give us news on JOBS. We don't give a [email protected] about your linguistic insecurity.
“Deadly Trump Virus Kills 60M ”
Since: Dec 15
4,238
California
#16 3 hrs ago
Actually, as usual, you are 100% incorrect. As was the case with Muslim Ban FAILURE #1, MUSLIM Ban FAILURE #2 was deemed UNCONSTITUTIONAL and DISCRIMINATORY. Do I need to point to which part of the Constitution and Amendments where these LAWS are stated?
Any President, whether REAL, or just a Russia-installed FAKE placeholder waiting for his impeachment and trip to Leavenworth can indeed issue directives re immigration when he is acting to keep America safe, but ONLY when those directives meet with the Constitution and our laws.
The ONLY exception? When Congress has declared we are in a State of War.
The Judge in question indeed did reference the unconstitutionality and racist discriminatory nature and intent of the Muslim Ban # 2.
#17 2 hrs ago
I love it hen I can shove the Liberal cock down the idiot L wolf throat and shut him up.
#18 2 hrs ago
Which doesn't make an Executive Order law, nor diminishes the equal power of the US judiciary with that of the legislature or presidency in the United States
#19 2 hrs ago
BS.......the US President is constrained by both branches of government represented by Congress and the Judiciary
No individual or group of political individuals are outside the standing laws of the United States
"The judiciary is completely controlled by Congress,"
That's not near true.
"No reference to the Law was given by the politicized, undermining judge"
Then you didn't review the jurist's opinion on his decision.
"This has been an ongoing fight concerning legislative attempts from the benches and various judges not following and enforcing Law,"
Simply because they're illegal laws and contrary to the fundamental concepts contained in the US Constitution
"but taking the position of being more powerful than the Executive and the Congress"
Neither branch of the United States government is more powerful than the other two during a period of regular order in America
#20 2 hrs ago
Who cares? The American population is subject only to the fundamental laws as written in the US constitution.
Presently those fundamental principles are catching up to the Republican gerrymandered congressional district maps and subversive voter ID laws solely intended to disenfranchise American citizens.
Corrupt GOP politicians can run but they'll never be able to hide forever behind subjagative and illegal policies
