At 100 days in, Trump seems both outs...

At 100 days in, Trump seems both outsider and insider

There are 12 comments on the Connecticut Post story from 11 hrs ago, titled At 100 days in, Trump seems both outsider and insider. In it, Connecticut Post reports that:

President Donald Trump speaks at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg, Pa., Saturday, April 29, 2017, on the 100th day of his presidency. President Donald Trump speaks at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg, Pa., Saturday, April 29, 2017, on the 100th day of his presidency.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#1 9 hrs ago
Reagan adviser: Trump speech deeply disturbing

"The most divisive speech ever given by a sitting American (so-called) President."

http://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2017/04/30...

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

21,238

Location hidden
#2 7 hrs ago
Outsider, insider...who cares? He's a train wreck and a laughingstock.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,314

Location hidden
#3 6 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
Reagan adviser: Trump speech deeply disturbing

"The most divisive speech ever given by a sitting American (so-called) President."

http://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2017/04/30...
Cash Flowed to Clinton Foundation Amid Russian Uranium ...

https://www.nytimes.com/2015/04/24/us/cash-fl... ...

Apr 24, 2015 ·... review of the sale of Uranium One is ... of State Hillary Rodham Clinton’s office was involved in approving a Russian bid for ...

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,314

Location hidden
#4 6 hrs ago
Just Think wrote:
Outsider, insider...who cares? He's a train wreck and a laughingstock.
Hillary's brain derailed long ago cupcake.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#5 6 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>
Cash Flowed to Clinton Foundation Amid Russian Uranium ...

https://www.nytimes.com/2015/04/24/us/cash-fl... ...

Apr 24, 2015 ·... review of the sale of Uranium One is ... of State Hillary Rodham Clinton’s office was involved in approving a Russian bid for ...
LOL!!!

A broken link to cite an unsubstantiated lie?

That's SO cute!

Allegations of a "quid pro quo" deal giving Russia ownership of one-fifth of U.S. uranium deposits in exchange for $145 million in donations to the Clinton Foundation are unsubstantiated.

http://www.snopes.com/hillary-clinton-uranium...

http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/artic...

You're really not very bright, are you cupcake?

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,314

Location hidden
#6 5 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>

LOL!!!

A broken link to cite an unsubstantiated lie?

That's SO cute!

Allegations of a "quid pro quo" deal giving Russia ownership of one-fifth of U.S. uranium deposits in exchange for $145 million in donations to the Clinton Foundation are unsubstantiated.

http://www.snopes.com/hillary-clinton-uranium...

http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/artic...

You're really not very bright, are you cupcake?
Surprised you were stupid enough to use two far left sites to try and prove anything. Typical, but stupid.

Singledad

United States

#7 5 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>

Hillary's brain derailed long ago cupcake.
Why is it all you can talk about is Hilary or Obama?
If Trump is so great ( which is a joke), why aren't you on these forums promoting his accomplishments, his vision for America..how he will make America great again. I expect it's because there is nothing to promote. This so called president has accomplished nothing to date, spin it anyway you want, the only fake news comes from the white house ! If Trump didn't lie so much, the press would not attack him so often. Of course, using the office of the president to enrich himself and his family is going to get press, nothing you can do about that !

So, go back to blaming Clinton, Obama, the media and whoever else you can think of, well let you know if Trump does anything to actually help Americans, might take a while.

spocko

Oakland, CA

#8 5 hrs ago
Just Think wrote:
Outsider, insider...who cares? He's a train wreck and a laughingstock.
More like a one-sider :-/

spocko

Oakland, CA

#9 5 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>Surprised you were stupid enough to use two far left sites to try and prove anything. Typical, but stupid.
You do have a way of describing yourself! Now if only you could get rid of that cabbage between your ears.

Erl

Thornhill, Canada

#10 2 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>

LOL!!!

A broken link to cite an unsubstantiated lie?

That's SO cute!

Allegations of a "quid pro quo" deal giving Russia ownership of one-fifth of U.S. uranium deposits in exchange for $145 million in donations to the Clinton Foundation are unsubstantiated.

http://www.snopes.com/hillary-clinton-uranium...

http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/artic...

You're really not very bright, are you cupcake?
And you are bright?

For you truth is never substantiated enough, when it comes to Hillary & Co.

You trust your idols, no matter the facts. You are the true believer: blind, and surely not bright.

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

21,238

Location hidden
#11 2 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>

Hillary's brain derailed long ago cupcake.
Awww....totes adorbs!

Tiny Hands tRump is so awful that all you guys can do is reference the woman who got millions more votes than him?

LOL...that never gets old...

joe

Saint Paul, MN

#12 17 min ago
Just Think wrote:
<quoted text>

Awww....totes adorbs!

Tiny Hands tRump is so awful that all you guys can do is reference the woman who got millions more votes than him?

LOL...that never gets old...
Are you snowflakes planning on being this unhinged for Trump's second term?

