There are 1 comment on the Chilliwack Times story from 12 hrs ago, titled Arkansas' multiple execution plan appearing to unravel. In it, Chilliwack Times reports that:

Arkansas' already compromised plan to execute eight men by the end of the month appeared to unravel Friday, with a judge blocking the use of a lethal injection drug and the state's highest court granting a stay to one of the first inmates who had been scheduled to die. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen issued a temporary restraining order blocking the state from using its supply of vecuronium bromide after a company said it had sold the drug to the state for medical purposes, not capital punishment.

Leave it to liberals to champion murderers and love terrorist, but hate people they do not know.
