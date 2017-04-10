Arkansas Death Row inmates want appea...

Arkansas Death Row inmates want appeal court to rule on 'decency' claim

There are 1 comment on the Independent.ie story from 11 hrs ago, titled Arkansas Death Row inmates want appeal court to rule on 'decency' claim. In it, Independent.ie reports that:

Six Death Row prisoners who Arkansas plans to execute by the end of April want an appeals court to decide on their claim that the tight timetable would violate "evolving standards of decency". http://www.independent.ie/world-news/arkansas-death-row-inmates-want-appeal-court-to-rule-on-decency-claim-35628590.html Six Death Row prisoners who Arkansas plans to execute by the end of April want an appeals court to decide on their claim that the tight timetable would violate "evolving standards of decency".

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,116

Location hidden
#1 6 hrs ago
Don't do the crime if you can't die like swine.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Incognito4Ever 1,517,194
News Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char... 1 min inbred Genius 9
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 5 min NotSoDivineMsM 240,077
News GOP at war with itself (Mar '16) 10 min Tm Cln 3,524
News Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r... 19 min ThomasA 6
News Trump's Army secretary nominee hit with accusat... 31 min Elizabeth1912 35
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) 32 min Froglip Trump 8
News The Latest: Berkeley police arrest 13 during Ta... 33 min District10 96
News Tax Day marches aim to pressure Trump to releas... 44 min District10 86
News Tax Day demonstrators demand that Trump release... 48 min CodeTalker 42
Gay Skype !! 2 hr Jsmith233234 258
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,013 • Total comments across all topics: 280,359,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC