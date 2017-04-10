Anti-Trump sentiment, ad blitz motiva...

Anti-Trump sentiment, ad blitz motivate Georgia voters

There are 4 comments on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 14 hrs ago, titled Anti-Trump sentiment, ad blitz motivate Georgia voters. In it, KATC-TV Lafayette reports that:

Republicans in Georgia's conservative 6th district don't agree which of their party's 11 candidates should represent the area in Congress. They're united on one thing: it won't be the Democrat trying for a massive upset fueled by anti-Trump sentiment and millions of dollars from around the country.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#1 13 hrs ago
It won't be Democrats winning Georgia Congressional seats, no matter the "Fake News" media. And they can "blitz" all they want, and get the same results they got with both the Congressional and Presidential elections: another loss for the Democrats.
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,164

The Left Coast

#2 13 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
It won't be Democrats winning Georgia Congressional seats, no matter the "Fake News" media. And they can "blitz" all they want, and get the same results they got with both the Congressional and Presidential elections: another loss for the Democrats.
But what about the PMSNBC polls saying it will be a landslide?
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#4 12 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
But what about the PMSNBC polls saying it will be a landslide?
PMSNBC polls haven't been right in 15 months. And most polls are no more than media outlets polling each other. Have you ever been polled? Have you ever met anyone who has? The closest thing to polling the "Public" are when a specific agreeable group is polled, whos waters have been tested before the polling, such as a "selected" college campus known for it's political views. Yes, polling is rigged.
Soetoro

Greeneville, TN

#6 11 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
It won't be Democrats winning Georgia Congressional seats, no matter the "Fake News" media. And they can "blitz" all they want, and get the same results they got with both the Congressional and Presidential elections: another loss for the Democrats.
Have the Libturds already spent $10 mil on that race? Spending didn't work for Hillary...LOL.
Chicago, IL

