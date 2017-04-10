Alabama state's 2nd female governor t...

Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the reins

There are 4 comments on the TheMonitor.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the reins. In it, TheMonitor.com reports that:

This photo provided Montgomery County Sheriff's office shows a booking mugshot of Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley on Monday, April 10, 2017. Jail records show Bentley has been booked on two misdemeanor charges that arose from the investigation of alleged affair with a top aide.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,011

Location hidden
#1 10 hrs ago
It's about time.

Family values

Laurel, MD

#3 3 hrs ago
he has Nationally shamed his wife and his children..A sad day for the State of Alabama
Bryan Fischer s Hair Gel

Philadelphia, PA

#4 2 hrs ago
"Family values" right wingers have no shame...except when they have to do the public, over dramatized apology tour fer jeesus, a la, Swaggert or Haggard.

Gov. Sanford never really engaged in that behavior after he went hiking on the Argentinian tail, as I recall.
OJ Simpsons Father

Laurel, MD

#5 2 hrs ago
Lock him up! Lock him up! another RED Gravenor throws his hag under the bus..The Party of Family Values and their Nationally recognised sins
Chicago, IL

