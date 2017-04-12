There are on the Medincine Hat News story from 13 hrs ago, titled Airlines pushing back on talk of banning overbooking flights. In it, Medincine Hat News reports that:

With the federal government and a Senate committee looking into the dragging of a man off a United Express flight, airlines are beginning to speak up against any effort to bar them from overselling flights. "I don't think we need to have additional legislation to try to control how the airlines run their businesses," Ed Bastian said Wednesday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.