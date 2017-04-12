Airlines pushing back on talk of bann...

Airlines pushing back on talk of banning overbooking flights

There are 3 comments on the Medincine Hat News story from 13 hrs ago, titled Airlines pushing back on talk of banning overbooking flights. In it, Medincine Hat News reports that:

With the federal government and a Senate committee looking into the dragging of a man off a United Express flight, airlines are beginning to speak up against any effort to bar them from overselling flights. "I don't think we need to have additional legislation to try to control how the airlines run their businesses," Ed Bastian said Wednesday.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,048

Location hidden
#2 3 hrs ago
Only 1% of the people that buy tickets on flights where overbooking has occurred have to deplane. The rest get perks and free tickets to voluntarily deplane. This is just more over reaction and fake news.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,524

Lake Geneva, WI

#3 43 min ago
This whole "over booking" thing is a non-issue.

Unless it's a life & death situation, it the airline is willing to give me $800 and a free flight, I'm off the plane.

Joe

Saint Paul, MN

#4 3 min ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Only 1% of the people that buy tickets on flights where overbooking has occurred have to deplane. The rest get perks and free tickets to voluntarily deplane. This is just more over reaction and fake news.
Delta needed seats on a morning flight out of Manila a few years ago, they offered my wife and $1000.00 each for our three seats, and a free hotel room at the Pan Pacific, two day's later they put us in first class in Manila and sat there until we got off in Minneapolis..
Reply »
