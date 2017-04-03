Air Force says pilot safe after F-16 crashes in Maryland; homes being evacuated
The military says a fighter jet pilot on a training mission ejected safely before the aircraft crashed a few miles from the U.S. capital. Air Force officials said in a statement Wednesday that the D.C. Air National Guard F-16C was flying with other aircraft when it crashed in a wooded area in Clinton, a Washington suburb that's about 6 miles southwest of Joint Base Andrews.
