AG agrees Tennessee will stop enforcing 2 abortion limits
Tennessee's attorney general has agreed that the state will drop two abortion limits similar to Texas laws struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court. The attorney general's office decision was contained in federal court filings Thursday.
